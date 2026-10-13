Field Foster Farm celebrates historic Century Farm

By Sherry Larson

“We think it’s one of the most beautiful places on earth,” said Jeff Foster, celebrating Fields Foster Farm’s history and heritage with community members and elected officials. Jeff and Becky Foster commemorated their Centennial status.

The Foster’s son, Adam, opened the ceremony with prayer, and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge welcomed guests and reminisced about his time at Fields Foster Farm before introducing owner Jeff Foster.

Jeff Foster shared the farm’s history and the original owner, A. and A. Craigmile. After Archibald Craigmile died in 1923, his wife Rebecca transferred the property into her daughter and son-in-law’s names – Thomas and Eliza Hill. The agreement was that Thomas would care for Rebecca, her invalid son, and his wife for the rest of their lives. A year later, the son passed away. In 1926, both Eliza and her mother were bedridden.

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