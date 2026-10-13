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Dragons’ soccer has three-win week

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A cartwheel it is as West Union sophomore Ethan Caldwell celebrates one of his two goals in the Dragons’ 4-2 win over Piketon on October 7. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

A cartwheel it is as West Union sophomore Ethan Caldwell celebrates one of his two goals in the Dragons’ 4-2 win over Piketon on October 7. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

West Union senior Miguel Alvarez, right, battles for possession inches from the boundary line as the Dragons hosted Piketon in non-conference action on October 7. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

West Union senior Miguel Alvarez, right, battles for possession inches from the boundary line as the Dragons hosted Piketon in non-conference action on October 7. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

This shot from West Union’s Tyren Pennington found the net for his second score in the Dragons’ October 7 win over Piketon. It was a big week for Pennington who scored 14 goals in a trio of West Union wins. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

This shot from West Union’s Tyren Pennington found the net for his second score in the Dragons’ October 7 win over Piketon. It was a big week for Pennington who scored 14 goals in a trio of West Union wins. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

What a week it was for the West Union boys soccer squad! Three games in four days and three victories. The three wins equaled what the Dragons had coming into the week and improved their overall record to 6-9-1. All three of the wins last week were of the non-league variety, but wins nonetheless.

One of the trio of triumphs for West Union came on October 7 when they played host to the Piketon Redstreaks and came away with a hard-fought 4-2 victory. West Union took a 2-0 lead into halftime, getting first-half goals from junior Ty Pennington and sophomore Ethan Caldwell.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the October 14 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!

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