Dragons’ soccer has three-win week

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

What a week it was for the West Union boys soccer squad! Three games in four days and three victories. The three wins equaled what the Dragons had coming into the week and improved their overall record to 6-9-1. All three of the wins last week were of the non-league variety, but wins nonetheless.

One of the trio of triumphs for West Union came on October 7 when they played host to the Piketon Redstreaks and came away with a hard-fought 4-2 victory. West Union took a 2-0 lead into halftime, getting first-half goals from junior Ty Pennington and sophomore Ethan Caldwell.

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