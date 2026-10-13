44th annual AAA7 Art Show to wrap-up October 16

News Release

The artwork of local seniors has been showcased as a part of the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 44th Annual Art Show that has been featured for the past several weeks at Bristol Village’s Glenn Activity Center, located at 625 East Fifth Street in Waverly, Ohio.

A special Closing Reception will be held at Bristol’s Glenn Center from 1 – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16. Light refreshments with a last look at all the submitted art entries and the announcement of special award winners will be featured.

Examples of art categories that have been entered in the Show include acrylic, oil, pencil, photography, and three-dimensional. Judging themes include abstract, animals and birds, floral, landscape, portraits, still life, and waterscape. In addition, an essay/poetry category has also been featured with these entries included as part of the display. Participants in the variety of categories represent the counties served by the AAA7 which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton, as well as counties outside the district.

The AAA7 is grateful to Bristol Village for once again hosting the event for the fourth year in a row and is looking forward to continued years of working together to help share the talent of local artists.

For more details about the Art Show, please call the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.