A Most Gracious Queen

At a recent North Adams Hornets football game, Miss Johnie Edwards was named the 2026 Homecoming Queen, repeating the feat she had just accomplished at the recent Seaman Fall Festival.

This time though, Johnie felt a bigger need than to be queen. The gracious queen decided to give her crown to a friend and member of the North Adams football cheerleading squad, Lynex Bess. As Johnie is also member of the Hornets’ football squad and Lynex qualifies as one of her biggest fans.

In this bitter and divided world, it is special to see selfless acts like this from our young people. On one night, North Adams had two very deserving queens.