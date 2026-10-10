Library Spotlight: Chris

Since September 7, 2021, Chris has worked as a library clerk with the Adams County Public Library (ACPL), primarily at the Manchester and Peebles branches. His path to the library began years before he officially joined the team.

Chris first applied to ACPL in the summer of 2012, around the time plans were being made for the North Adams Library. Although the library was not hiring at the time, the idea stayed with him. In August 2021, after finishing remote work for his employer, he wondered whether the library might be hiring. He checked the library’s website and found an opening with an application deadline that same day, Friday, August 13. He quickly updated his resume, completed the application, and drove to the West Union Library to turn it in, all in less than an hour.

“I cannot think of a much cooler job than working at a library surrounded by thousands of books, movies, and music,” he said.

Discovering something new at the library each day is meaningful to Chris. While shelving materials, he often comes across something that catches his attention. One discovery even led him to pick up an old hobby. After finding a fantasy drawing book at the Manchester Library, he learned how to combine illustrations with photography. The book inspired him to start drawing again for the first time since middle school, more than 30 years earlier.

Photography and drawing remain two of his favorite hobbies, along with weightlifting and spending time with his four children. He and his children also like transforming the woods around their home into what he calls an “enchanted forest.” His family looks forward to the Halloween season, when scary movies are a favorite form of entertainment.

At the library, Chris especially values greeting patrons as they walk through the doors. Conversations often begin with the weather or community events. He also likes sharing his latest photographs or drawings with patrons.

One memorable part of his library experience comes every Christmas season, when he dresses as Santa Claus, or Kris Kringle, and visits the libraries. He plays music and reads The Night Before Christmas, especially enjoying the excitement and children’s involvement.

Another memorable experience was the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. By 1 p.m., library staff had handed out more than 300 pairs of solar eclipse glasses. When the eclipse began at 2 p.m., Chris used his camera to capture photographs every 15 minutes. Although Manchester did not experience a total eclipse, the event combined his love of photography with a unique community experience.

Chris emphasizes that the library offers many resources, opening up endless possibilities to patrons. Visitors can check out audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, video games, Beyond Books items, and even bicycles.

“I wish more people took advantage of not just one, but all the resources in the library,” he said. “If patrons visited and explored the library more, they could discover their next hobby, or possibly learn how to create their own side business.”

Chris’ favorite books include children’s nonfiction about ghosts, monsters, dragons, fairies, science, the universe, weather, geology, plants, animals, photography, art, drawing, and Minecraft. He also owns every Guinness World Records book published from 1989 through 2026, along with numerous almanacs.

Above all, Chris hopes patrons will explore everything the library has to offer. He believes a library visit could lead patrons to find resources that could change their lives. That spirit of learning is one of the many things that continues to make his work with ACPL rewarding.