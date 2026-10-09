Operation Christmas Child: ‘It’s all about Jesus’

Submitted News

Operation Christmas Child has been sharing the gospel to the ends of the earth through their shoebox ministry since 1993. West Union Christian Union Church (542 East Main Street, West Union) is partnering with them for the 13th year to be the Shoebox drop off location in Adams County.

Operation Christmas Child is a worldwide children’s project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization headed by Franklin Graham, which collects gift-filled shoeboxes and delivers them in the name of Jesus Christ to children living in desperate situations around the world. Everyday, boys and girls worldwide suffer from war, poverty, disease and natural disaster. Operation Christmas Child makes it possible for millions of these children to experience God’s love through shoeboxes filled with gifts.

These shoeboxes open doors for presenting the Good News of Jesus Christ to children that have never had the opportunity to learn about Jesus. After receiving a shoebox, the children are invited to participate in a 12-lesson discipleship program called “The Greatest Journey”. Last year 12 million shoebox gifts were delivered to children in over 100 countries. “The power of a simple gift.” You can be part of a joint effort with churches in Adams County and around the world to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with children in need. In 2025, 2,085 shoeboxes were collected in Adams County.

We invite you and your family, church, civic organization, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H clubs and/or school groups to join us. You can use any standard size cardboard shoebox, plastic tote shoebox, or we have Gospel Opportunity boxes available. A “GO” box is already decorated, ready to be filled. Choose to make a box for a boy or a girl, select the age category 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14, and fill the boxes with a “WOW” item such as a doll, stuffed animal or soccer ball and then fill in with school supplies and small toys. Do not put in any liquids, breakables, food, candy, toothpaste, soap or war-related toys. After you have filled your shoeboxes, place a rubber band around them and drop them off at the West Union Christian Union Church Fellowship Hall, beginning November 17.

Drop Off Times:

– Monday, Tuesday: November 16, 17, 2 – 6 p.m.

– Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: November 18, 19, 20, 2 – 5 p.m.

– Saturday: November 21, 9 a.n. – noon

– Sunday: November 22, Noon – 3 p.m.

For ideas of what to pack in a shoebox and to see shoebox distribution stories, pictures and videos – visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. If you need “GO” boxes, brochures, box labels, posters or if you would be interested in having a presentation at your church please contact: Angela Horvath at (937) 217-6620, Sarene Bellamy at (937) 217-0963, or Sara Lewis at (937) 217-0964. May God bless you and your organization as you consider this mission opportunity. We hope to see you and your shoeboxes in November.