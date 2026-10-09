Jeffery Elijah Abel, 21, of West Union, Ohio died October 3, 2026 at home. Jeffery was born June 14, 2005 in Anderson Township in Hamilton County. Jeffery was preceded in death by grandparent, Michael Napier; and great-grandparents: Joyce Grainger and Faye Woodside.

Jeffery is survived by his parents, Jeffery Douglas Abel and Tasha LeeAnn (Napier) McKibben; sister, Abigail AnnAbel; brothers, Nehemiah Ray Abel, Casey McKibben, Mikey McKibben and Zack McKibben, Jacob Hall, Trenton Abrams and Ethan Abrams; paternal grandparents, John and Debbie Reel of West Union and Allison Henson of Mt. Orab; 23 nieces, eight nephews, seven aunts, one uncle and cousins.

Jeffery attended North Adams Junior/High School in Seaman and Kindergarten/Junior High at Ripley Union Lewis Huntington School in Aberdeen. At the age of 16, he received his G.E.D. from Southern State Community College in Hillsboro. He then attended Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, where he completed the IT Program.

Jeffery was an amazing son, brother, grandson and friend who was loved more deeply than words can express. He had a special love for nature and the outdoors and enjoyed staying active and exploring the world around him. He especially loved digging for rocks and discovering little treasures in nature. Jeffery also enjoyed playing board games and spending time making memories with his family and friends. He had a curious spirit, a unique personality, and a way of making an impression on the people fortunate enough to know him.

Jeffery recently rededicated his life to the Lord, which was a deeply meaningful part of his journey.

Though his life was far too short, the love he gave, the memories he created, and the mark he left on the lives of others will never be forgotten. He will forever be loved and missed by his family and all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – noon on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Lafferty Funeral Home, 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The Funeral Service willl be at noon on Saturday, October 10, 2026, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Evangelist Terry Woodside will officiate.

Interment is Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Wheat Ridge Baptist Cemetery, 1842 Freeland Hollow Road, Oliver Township in Adams County, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at www. LaffertyFuneralHome.com.