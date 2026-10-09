Golf seasons end at district level

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2026 golf seasons for the local high school girls and boys teams came to an end last week with the competition in the Division II and Division III district tournaments.

The West Union boys participated as a team in the Division II Districts at Crown Hill on September 30 and though playing close to the top two spots, ended up dropping to fifth overall in the team standings. The Dragons were led at the districts by a trio of players who shot 83 for the 18-hole tournament- sophomore Thomas Barnhart, junior Alex Dillow and sophomore Ethan Caldwell. Senior Landon McIntosh shot 85 in the district with junior Samuel Griffis carding 89.

Though it wasn’t a county squad, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs will be representing the Southern Hills Athletic Conference in the OHSAA State Golf Tournament as the Mustangs captured the Division II district championship with junior Nolan Wilkin continuing his solid junior campaign with a second place individual finish (76).

In the Division III District Tournament held at the Elks County Club in Portsmouth on September, the Peebles Indians placed seventh overall in the team standings. The Indians’ top district performer was junior Cooper Meade, who shot a 76. Also on the district course for the Tribe were sophomore Gage Bennington (91), junior Calen Vogler (97), senior Josh McClary (98) and freshman Chase Fossyl (98).

Right behind Peebles in eighth place at the district were the Manchester Greyhounds, led by an 86 score from junior Brayden Palmer. District scores for the Greyhounds also included junior Bryce Young (90), sophomore Luke Rigdon (96), junior Kenton Butt (102) and senior Carson Inman (102).

On the girls side, the county sent three individual golfers to the Division II District Tournament, held on September 28 at the Crown Hill Golf Club.

Peebles senior Alyssa Smalley ended her memorable senior season with a top 10 finish in the district tournament. Smalley shot 46 on the front and 42 on the back for an 88 overall, good for ninth place in the district.

Manchester junior Peyton Hayslip also competed in the Division II District, shooting her career best round of 44 on the back nine and ending up at 93 overall, good for 13th in the individual standings.

Finally, West Union senior Geneva DeMint was part of the Division II Districts, shooting 50 on the front and 54 on the back for an overall score of 104.