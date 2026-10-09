Elaine Lafferty wins first ArtsAdvocate Award

Submitted News

On Thursday, September 24, the Adams County Arts Council held their annual membership meeting. Several local artists were set up to showcase their work. Those artists included Katie and Candee Basford with mixed media, quilting and watercolors; Chris Brown with pastel portraits, graphite still life, etching and murals; DEO with culinary Art; Chris Fogle and Family with Photography and 3-D art, Angel McIlwain and Katie Phipps with mixed media; Besty Miskell with hardanger and cross-stitch embroidery; Lonnie Moore with oil painting, Clarissa Johnson and Alex Cook with painting, sculpture and Paper art; Ann Scott and Ashley Myers with Ceramics and Sculpture; Rae Nichols and Faye Stapleton, Painting and Drawing, Sally Smith with Poured acrylic; and Deb Wood with wire art jewelry.

Gary McClellan gave a tribute to Mike Roberts, a long-time member and supporter of the arts who recently passed away.

The night was capped off with Elaine Ridgon Lafferty being awarded the first ever Art advocate Award by the Arts Council. Elaine oversees the summer art camp, teaches and is an artist herself. Her paintings are highly sought after.

The meeting was held at McCoy’s Poplar Flats in Bentonville and featured a buffet preapred by yhe Culinary Class from the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center.

If you would like to know more about the Adams County Arts Council, visit their Facebook page.