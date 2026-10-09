Candidate Profile: DJ Osborne, Adams County Prosecutor

By Sherry Larson

David “DJ” Osborne wants to see change in the Adams County Prosecutor’s office. He is running as an Independent against newly appointed Prosecutor Ariana Norris, who is a Republican. Osborne said he respects Norris and the work she does as juvenile prosecutor.

Osborne opened a private law practice in Adams County after returning in 2023. He graduated from Peebles High School in 2002. Osborne earned his undergraduate degree with a double major in History and Biology from Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky and later earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Georgia. Adams County Attorney John B. Caldwell encouraged Osborne to attend law school. He graduated with honors with a Juris Doctor from Ohio Northern University in 2017.

Osborne worked for a year as an Associate Attorney at the Law Offices of Young and Caldwell, LLC in Adams County. He and his family relocated to Lima, Ohio, where he served as Assistant Prosecutor in the misdemeanor division for the city.

If elected, Osborne would like to keep his private practice open on a limited basis. He said, “If I keep this office open in a limited capacity, it severely limits what I would draw as an elected Prosecutor and therefore would save money that we could actually use towards getting another Prosecutor.” He continued that even though the position would be considered part-time, “there is nothing in that office that’s part-time.” Osborne emphasized fiscal responsibility and freeing up money to hire more attorneys, such as a Marcy’s Law attorney.

As a supporter for hiring a Marcy’s Law attorney, Osborne explained, “The Marcy’s Law attorney would represent the rights of the victim. Right now, you have an advocate who can’t give legal advice, can’t practice law. So, there’s a limit on what knowledge you can get and what you can be told.”

“I’m a big fan of the idea that we need office hours,” said Osborne. “You should be able to walk in and talk to your public official.” He explained a similar situation when he worked in Lima, and victims could come in and speak with the Prosecutor. “ They could talk to the Prosecutor, and really, you want the victims to be able to talk to the Prosecutor like that because one of the key things is – they’re the expert on the case.”

“The most important duty of the Prosecutor’s office will be giving legal advice to the government officials because the county Prosecutor stands as the attorney for all the governmental offices,” said Osborne, who believes his varied background makes him a strong candidate for the job. He cites his PhD in Chemistry as a unique advantage in interpreting scientific evidence and expert testimony during trials.

Osborne credits his wife, Martha “Ann,” with being a strong support person. He realizes the demands of the Prosecutor’s office and said she will be his advocate for self-care. His son Dirk is in law school at Ohio Northern University.

“The law should be applied whether you’re Republican or Democrat,” said Osborne, explaining why he chose to run as an Independent. “It shouldn’t matter what political party you’re in. Because if you’re not enforcing the laws, then you’re not doing your job.”