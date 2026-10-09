Adams County Democrats host fundraising dinner

Submitted by Rachael Grove

The Adams County Democratic Party fundraiser on Friday, October 2 at the Cherry Fork Gymnasium and Community Center featured candidates running for the upcoming election in November. All candidates demonstrated their compassion and caring for the citizens of Ohio by sharing personal stories.

Opening ceremonies led by Democrat Chair Davina Blanton emphasized the county’s shared Appalachian values such as fresh air, hiking, and farming in our rural landscape regardless of political affiliation. After dinner, Blanton introduced the candidates for the upcoming election.

First, Helen Cluxton Newman (Independent candidate for Adams County Commissioner) stressed the need for more transparency from our local Commissioners, especially when it came to data centers. She stated that Commissioners should not sign non-disclosure agreements and we should not have to rely on an Amazon meeting to get our “facts.” She stated that if elected, her work would focus on practical economic development; EMS services, since we live in a rural farming community; and children’s services, which are always struggling for funding.

Lisa Rothwell, Independent candidate running for Judge, spoke next. Lisa is running as an Independent because she believes that the bench should be fair, impartial and non-partisan. According to her website, Adams County is one of the few counties left where Judge Spencer handles criminal, civil, domestic, probate and juvenile cases. The state legislature created this open position with the intent that for the first two years of this term, the candidate would handle half of Judge Spencer’s full case load and then after those first two years, they would be a Juvenile/Probate Judge. That position would then remain Juvenile/Probate Judge from then on.

Running for state representative from the Ohio House 90th District, Collin Docterman emphasized three main objectives if elected. First, he stressed that we need to fully fund our schools by implementing the Fair School Funding Plan because our children deserve a full-funded, well administered educational system. Also, we need teacher benefits to be protected and attractive as our pipeline for educators is shrinking. Second, the state needs to work harder to improve health care including Medicare and Medicaid funding. Almost 40% of the population in Adams County is receiving Medicaid, which includes three out of five children 18 or younger. Third, the legislator needs good governance by being more transparent and holding open meetings. We need to get back to single topic bipartisan bills that are not weighed down with unrelated issues.

Last but not least, the keynote speaker for the night was David Peppe,r who is a candidate for Lieutenant Governor. He will focus on ending gerrymandering, having an independent Supreme Court in Ohio and work on ending corruption, which is affecting and costing the rural communities the most. After House Bill 6, which triggered the largest corruption and bribery scandal in Ohio, consumers ended up paying more for their utility bills. Mentioning other corruption in our current administration, Ohio ranks among the worst in child care and health services.

Several people in the community commented on women having to give birth in their car on Route 32 because they couldn’t make it to Cincinnati in time to deliver. Pepper stressed that after overcoming abuse growing up and putting herself through college while waitressing, gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton’s background included a pediatric residency at Children’s Hospital and Ohio State University. According to Pepper, Acton understands the issues that every day Ohioans face and has always lead with scientific facts and compassion.

Closing out the evening was Chair Blanton with a quote from FDR: ” Kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.”