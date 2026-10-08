MHS grad inducted into Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A lifetime of service to the country and community deserves to be recognized. For 1972 Manchester High School graduate Jim Sandlin that service was recognized as he recently had the honor of being inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame. The induction ceremonies were a two-day event held at the Hyatt Regency in Lexington, Kentucky as Sandlin joined 318 other veterans who have been so honored in an organization founded by H.B. Deatherage in 2014.

The core mission of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame is to honor military veterans for valorous service and to recognize their continued, exemplary contributions to their communities, state, and nation after leaving the military and to highlight post-service Impact, Focusing heavily on civilian leadership, volunteerism, philanthropy, corporate/community leadership, and advocacy. Another part of the mission is to showcase honorees’ accomplishments via public monuments, events, and online archives and inspire younger generations and fund high school scholarships for alumni/inductee relatives.

‘There were 22 inductees altogether this year,” said Sandlin. “I was nominated by Bill Gatherwright who is also a member of the VFW Post in Maysville. There are 80-100 nominations each year and they try to take one out of five. I found out that I was being inducted by a letter congratulating me. On August 7, they had their first event for the inductees and they had two guys jump out of an airplane and land on the X with a list of the candidates, which was pretty cool. There are five from the Maysville VFW Post who have been inducted.”

“I never thought of being in a Veterans Hall of Fame but once I got in I saw that there were just some incredible people there and that’s what I enjoy.”

Sandlin’s qualifications for the Hall of Fame are impeccable. Besides his 23 years served in the United States Navy. he was an ROTC instructor, works in transporting rescue dogs, is a member of the Knights of Columbus and does work for the Sons of the American Revolution. As he says, “just trying to do things that are good in the community”.

Sandlin relates that the September 11-12 induction ceremonies was “wonderful”. “I had my whole family there which made the whole thing even more special,” Sandlin adds. “A great thing was the previous inductees were all there to show their support.”

Sandlin grew up in Aberdeen, other than time spent at a one-room school in Hyden, Kentucky and in Chicago, and graduated in 1972 from Manchester High School, where he was part of the baseball and basketball teams. Between his junior and senior years, his parents moved to Corbin, Kentucky, but he wanted to stay and graduate from Manchester so Kenny and Ilene Chamberlain agreed to let him live with then during his senior year and also got him a job at Frisch’s in Aberdeen washing dishes. ‘That was incredibly generous,” says Sandlin.

After graduation, Sandlin waited awhile and then eventually decided to join the Navy and was on his first ship in the Mediterranean by the end of January 1973, also adding that he was not a great high school student but noting that “your success in high school is not always the key to your future life as people grow up and mature and have different experiences that affect their lives”. He also met his wife Susan in high school, both members of the Class of 1972, and they were married at 19 in the living room of her grandmother’s home in Manchester.

Sandlin’s time in the Navy took him all over the world and he can rattle off quickly all the places he served- Pensacola, Florida, Maine, Adak, Alaska, Diego Garcia (Indian Ocean), Edsel, Scotland, Jacksonville, Florida, Aurora, Colorado and retired in 1999, acquiring the highest enlisted rank of Master Chief. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for six weeks as a dock supervisor in Dayton and then got a job as a commercial gas salesman for Suburban Propane, where he adds that “he didn’t sell one gallon of gas” and again left after six weeks.

He then found an ROTC website where he could look for opportunities and he found an opening in Live Oak, Florida and after a phone interview, off he went sight unseen to the classroom, only to find that he was running the ROTC program there all by himself for the first year, building the program from the ground floor. He then found an ROTC opening at Boyd County High School in Ashland, Kentucky, where he stayed 16 years (2001-2017) and a retirement which brought him and his wife to their current home in Lewisburg, Kentucky. “I absolutely never dreamed that I would end up as a teacher,” Sandlin says. “But it was stuff I knew but what was hard was now dealing with 14-year olds and parents. II still communicate with a lot of the kids and this Hall of Fame thing is kind of a capper.”

“For me, since I got to share the moment with my family, it’s really kind of the pinnacle. I’ve done al ot of things and tried to contribute and it’s nice to be recognized as someone who is trying to make a difference.”

“I am humbled and thankful to be among some austere service members, Americans and patriots. I am especially thankful for Susan and all of her support and encouragement, without whom none of this occurs.”