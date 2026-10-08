Local baker takes top honors at StateFair with ‘Best of Show’ Perfect Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Submitted News

In a fierce competition featuring over 60 cake entries from many of the finest bakers from across the Buckeye State, local baker Crystal Harris of West Union has been awarded the prestigious “Best of Show” title at The Ohio State Fair Culinary Arts Competition. The top honor was captured by a flawless, scratch made Perfect Cream Cheese Pound Cake, which earned unanimous praise from the judging panel for its exceptional execution of a timeless American classic.

The Ohio State Fair baking division is widely regarded as one of the most competitive agricultural exhibitions in the nation. To secure the blue ribbon and the overarching “Best of Show” designation, entries are meticulously scrutinized on strict criteria including uniform internal structure, flavor balance, presentation, and external crust quality.

The winning Perfect Cream Cheese Pound Cake distinguished itself through its masterfully achieved texture—boasting a dense, velvety tight crumb, a rich and tangy flavor profile elevated by pure vanilla, and a perfectly caramelized golden outer crust.

“Winning Best of Show at The Ohio State Fair is a dream come true,” said Harris. “The Perfect Cream Cheese Pound Cake is a recipe built on precision, patience, and tradition. Standing out among so many immensely talented Ohio bakers is an incredible honor, and I am thrilled that the judges felt the passion and dedication that went into baking it.”

Following this historic win, Harris plans to donate a Perfect Cream Cheese Pound Cake for the silent auction at the Adams County Medical Foundation Gala which will be held on Friday, October 9 at The Willow Event Center located in Winchester, Ohio, at 6 p.m.