Inflation and my family history

My grandparents immigrated to the United States a century ago, between the two World Wars; three from Germany and one from Sweden. Today they would be considered “economic migrants”. Except for my Swedish grandfather, they were almost penniless and came through Ellis Island with the clothes on their backs and what few possessions they could fit in their steamer trunks.

Germany in the 1920’s was in ruins, after losing WWI. People were literally starving, there were riots and gunfire in the streets, and war casualties had wiped out the working-age male population. The German government was deep in debt. Politically, the country was very close to being taken over by Communists.

My mother’s family (my “Nana” and great-grandmother) came from Dresden, the center of German culture. They were well off before the war; the family’s successful foundry business had funded their comfortable lifestyle. They lost everything they owned in the Weimar hyperinflation, when the German government printed worthless Deutschmark notes to pay the country’s war debt.

In order to buy food they had to sell all their possessions for pennies on the dollar, to Germans savvy enough to have their wealth in gold or Swiss francs instead of worthless German currency. At the age of fifty, my great-grandmother came to America and started a chicken farm. She died of a heart attack, lifting a 100-pound sack of chicken feed. Her daughter was fortunate enough to marry a Swedish architect, my grandfather. He came to America to work for a New York architectural firm, and was successful enough to sponsor my grandmother and great-grandmother.

My grandfather on my father’s side, my “Opa”, was a talented musician with a degree in electrical engineering. He grew up in Berlin, served in the German army in WWI, and played piano in the city’s beer halls. After the war he came to America to escape chaos and starvation, and worked in the Nabisco shredded wheat factory in Niagara Falls. It was there he met my “Oma”, then working as a housemaid, in an English-language class for immigrants.

One of seven children, from a tiny farm village in the Moselle region of Germany, my Oma had no prospects in post-war Germany. By tradition, the family farm went to the oldest son. Eligible men were scarce, as were food and jobs for single women. Facing starvation and spinsterhood, she left her birthplace and came to America through Ellis Island.

An unscrupulous land promoter lured many German immigrants from Niagara Falls to Deptford Township, a South Jersey suburb near Philadelphia. My Oma and Opa bought an acre of abandoned apple orchard in Deptford, and moved there to start a chicken farm. It turned out that the promoter didn’t have clear title to the land; ultimately they had to pay for it twice. My Opa’s engineering degree was worthless in America. He settled for a low-level job in the basement substation of a Philadelphia office building, and supplemented his modest salary by giving piano lessons in their home.

German immigrants weren’t popular in America at that time, and they were subjected to harassment and discrimination. This was during the Great Depression, and the family often went hungry. Still, they were better off than family who’d stayed in Germany, who sent letters pleading for basics like needle and thread, shoelaces, and chocolate. Depriving her own children, my Oma scraped together what she could spare and sent packages back to her home country.

Growing up in the 1960’s, I was keenly aware of the impact that hyperinflation and war had on my immediate family before I was born. When silver coins were taken out of circulation in 1964, and Nixon took the U.S. off the gold standard in 1971, my family knew full well where that would lead. Today, our government is behaving just as Germany’s did 100 years ago. Will history repeat itself? Of course. It already is.

An Adams County resident since 1997, Steve Boehme is a local Adams County businessman and political commentator, who published the Adams County CROSSROADS magazine from 2005 until 2019.