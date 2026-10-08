By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

From the Society of Certified Senior Advisors Blog – For Seniors, How Much Protein Is Enough?

One in three adults over age 50 don’t get enough protein. Adding more protein can translate into real increases in strength and overall health. Protein is trending. These days, you can purchase high-protein cereal, pancake mix, potato chips, even high-protein iced coffee. The hype around protein might lead some people to dismiss it as a passing trend, but not so fast. While there’s no reason to start adding ultra-processed protein-enhanced chips to your diet, the nutrient itself is essential for healthy aging.

Protein intake has been shown to help counteract the gradual diminishment of muscle mass, also called sarcopenia, that tends to start after age 30. The effects of sarcopenia affect around five to 13 percent of people aged 60 to 70, and up to half of people over 80. Those effects include difficulty getting up from chairs, slower walking, balance problems, and fatigue. All these difficulties contribute to an overall higher risk of falls. Plus, loss of muscle mass has been linked to a weakened immune system.

In other words, adequate protein intake has been shown to help the body avoid two of the main age-related mortality factors: falls and communicable diseases. So, how should seniors ensure they’re eating enough protein?

The Benchmarks – According to the National Resource Center on Nutrition and Aging, people over 19 should aim for 0.9 grams of protein per kilogram of weight. People over 65 should up that amount to 1.0 to 1.2 grams per kilogram of weight; in other words, at least half a gram of protein per pound of body weight, so a person who weighs 180 pounds should aim for 90 grams/day.

Is that a lot? For Americans over age 50, the answer would seem to be yes: about a third don’t get enough protein. But the good news is that starting to eat more protein at any age can create a noticeable impact on energy and strength.

A 3-ounce serving of cooked chicken breast (about the size of a deck of cards) has roughly 26 grams of protein, making it one of the most protein-dense everyday foods. The same size serving of canned tuna or salmon is similar, coming in around 22–25 grams. A half-cup of cooked lentils or black beans has about 9 grams. Among other high-protein everyday foods, a quarter-cup of almonds or peanuts has about 7 to 8 grams, and two tablespoons of peanut butter delivers about 7 grams.

Eggs are a convenient benchmark: one large egg has about 6 grams, so a two-egg breakfast gives you around 12 grams. Greek yogurt is a standout among dairy products, with 6 ounces typically offering 15 to 17 grams, while regular yogurt has roughly half that. A cup of cottage cheese is another strong option at about 25 grams, and a cup of milk provides around 8 grams of protein.

Getting Enough Protein in a Day – Another way to sneak more protein in a daily diet is by topping oatmeal with chia seeds, and sprinkling milk powder into creamy soups or smoothies, you’re adding several grams of protein.

Experts recommend aiming for 20-30 grams of protein at each meal, depending on your needs. Spacing protein intake out across the course of a day allows the body to absorb and process the maximum amount of the nutrient. And while you’re strategizing how to add more protein into each meal, keep in mind that Vitamin D is important for metabolizing protein. Many adults benefit from taking Vitamin D supplements–ask your doctor if this could be a good option for you.

Protein is even more important for people with other health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or kidney disease. People who are taking GL-P1 weight loss drugs may also need more protein. Again, ask your doctor to help determine your specific needs or refer you to a nutritionist for help planning meals.

For seniors who haven’t been hitting the recommended protein intake, eating more protein-rich foods may help them to start feeling healthier and stronger. This is one trend worth jumping on.

Just A Thought: “You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop.” ~Rumi