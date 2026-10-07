MOON STRUCK

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

As it is said, all good things must come to an end. Nowhere does it say that it has to be a happy end. That is how it went down last Friday night for the North Adams Lady Devils varsity volleyball squad as they experienced something the program had no seen since October 14, 2022- a loss in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. After winning 48 consecutive conference matches, the Lady Devils saw the amazing streak come to a devastating end on October 2 at the hands of the visiting Fairfield Lady Lions.

What made the loss so devastating is that the Lady Devils won the first two sets and looked to be in prime position to extend the streak to 49., before the roof caved in. Fairfield came off the mat and behind an outstanding performance from senior Remi Moon, took the next three sets and the match. Some night yopu’re just feeling it and Moon was certainly feeling it on Friday night. The senior hitter attacked the net for 33 kills and when she wasn’t slamming returns that the Lady Devils couldn’t return, she was doing some dirty work, also leading her team with 21 digs. Throw in five service aces and Moon turned in one of the finest all-around performances of the 2026 season, leading the Lady Lions to the 22-25, 15-35, 25-7, 25-23, 15-10 victory.

Those who saw the first two sets of Friday’s match would have easily predicted that North Adams was going to coast to the win after they took the first two sets. In the opening set, the action was like many expected going in, tight between two talented teams. The biggest leas of the set came when Fairfield got a trio of service aces from Moon to lead 11-7. The Lady Devils rallied to tie after an Ava Pistole ace and from that point on, the score went back and forth with the home team pulling ahead 17-15 after three service points from Morgan Wheeler. Fairfield bounced back to grab a 19-18 advantage on a Moon kill, before the Lady Devils got a well-placed Sophia Barlow dink to lead 21-19. A kill and ace from Moon tied the set at 21 but four of the final five points went the way of the home team as they took set one, 25-22.

With that first set momentum on their side, the Lady Devils raced out to a 6-0 lead in the second, with Wheeler again serving and three Ava Pistole kills. After the Lady Lions slipped in one point, an Emma Pistole block and an Elizabeth Raines ace made it 10-1 North Adams. as the home team looked like they had taken total control.

The Lady Lions found their second set bearings and claimed six of the next with points to close the gap to 12-7 but never got any closer as the North Adams girls continued to pull away. Back to back service aces by Raines plus kills by Barlow and Ava Pistole made it 24-13. A kill by Fairfield’s Bailey Jones kept the set alive but a service error from Moon accounted for the final point in a 25-15 North Adams win and an apparently insurmountable 2-0 lead in the match.

High school sports can certainly be unpredictable but no one could have predicted that the Lady Devils would come out for the third set and play one of their worst sets of the season. Whatever Fairfield head coach Kamryn Daulton told her team after the second set, she might want to bottle up and save for later use. After North Adams took a 2-0 lead in the third set, it was all downhill from there.

The Lady Lions got on a roll and nothing the Lady Devils could do slowed it down. Leading 10-5, the visitors went on a 13-1 run, led by the serves of Alyssa Bales and Hadley Weddel, with Moon controlling the net. The set ended appropriately with a Moon kill as the Lady Lions cruised to a 25-7 win and stayed alive in the match.

The fourth set was nearly a mirror image of the first, close all the way , back and forth with some very intense action on both sides. North Adams went up early 5-2 on kills by Barlow and Ava Pistole and beyond that neither team could muster more than a two-point advantage, with the set tied at 6, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17, and 18. Three consecutive kills by the red-hot Moon gave the Lady Lions a 20-18 advantage and a later service ace from Addison Cannon made it 22-19. Fairfield held the lead and behind kills by Moon and Jones sewed up the fourth set, 25-23. The match was now even at two apiece and all of the momentum seemed to be on the visitors’ side.

There are a lot of pressure situations in high school sports, perhaps none as much as the fifth set in a volleyball match. With the set going just to 15, every point becomes extra important. with their streak in serious peril, the Lady Devils seemed to be very tense as the decisive set began, watching the Lady Lions streak to a quick 6-0 advantage with Cannon at serve, hitting for two aces. A carry called on the Lady Lions temporarily stalled the run but the visitors, playing their fourth match in five nights, pushed the lead to 13-4 before the Lady Devils tried to get back in the set. North Adams scored six straight with Ava Pistole serving and Barlow adding three kills to narrow the deficit to 13-10, but that was the final gasp for the home side as a kill by Moon and an ace from the serve of Weddel closed out a fifth set 15-10 win for the Lady Lions as they handed North Adams a conference loss for the first time in nearly four years.

The Fairfield win put a lot of new twists in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference standings. Fairfield improved to 13-3 on the season and 7-2 in the SHAC, leaving them in a first place tie in the small school division with Fayetteville. North Adams, losing their second five-set match in two nights (Batavia the previous night), fell to 12-5 overall, 9-1 in the conference. The Lady Devils still hold a slim lead in the big school division over 7-1 Lynchburg and those two teams will meet on Wednesday, October 7 at Lynchburg in a match that will go along way in determining the big school champion. On their home floor, the Lady Devils knocked off Lynchburg in three sets back on September 21.