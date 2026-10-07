Lady Indians still looking for first conference win

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2026 season has been a tough one for the Peebles Lady Indians varsity volleyball squad. As of press time, the Lady Indians were still searching for their first win in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with the conference schedule dwindling away.

On September 30, the Peebles squad faced a tough conference test, hosting perhaps the hottest team in the SHAC, the Fairfield Lady Lions, who stand tied for the lead in the conference’s small school division. A somewhat subdued crowd watched as the Lady Indians proved very quickly why they are a threat to anyone they play as they disposed of the Lady Indians in straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-23.

The Lady Indians held their own through the early portions of the first set, trailing just 8-7 after a service point from Amryn Carroll. Later, with Fairfield up 13-9, the Lady Lions packed away their early sluggishness and went on a huge 12-1 run and parlayed that into a 25-11 win in the first set.

With Carroll garnering three service points, the home team took an early 5-1 advantage in the second set, only to see it vanish rapidly when Fairfield’s Jorja May stepped back to serve and reeled off 12 consecutive successful points, aided by kills from Addison Cannon (2) and Paisley Stahlhut. That gave the Lady Lions a commanding advantage at 14-5 and when they tossed together a later 5-0 run with Stahlhut serving, the set was well in hand. Fairfield finished the second set on a service ace from Brynlee Barrera, winning 25-11 to go up 2-0 in the match.

Though they had struggle mightily in the first two sets, the young Lady Indians put up a much better fight in the third set. Trailing 6-4, the home side got back to back service points from Aubrey Elliott to pull within one point. a Fairfield run with Bailey Jones serving gave the visitors a lead of 16-8 but the Lady Indians answered right back with six straight of their own with Carroll serving up a pair of aces. That spurt pulled Peebles to within 16-14 and the two teams swapped points until a Carroll kill left the Lady Indians down just 22-21 with a realistic opportunity to extend the match.

Fairfield grabbed the next two points to move to match point but Peebles stayed alive with another Carroll attack and a service point from Madeline Engle, making it 24-23. Unfortunately for the home side, a return during the ensuing volley went wide and the Lady Lions escaped the third set 25-23 and completed the sweep of the match.

These two teams were scheduled for the rematch on October 6 in Fairfield and the Lady Indians would get another shot at Whiteoak on October 9, a team they lost to in five sets on October 2.