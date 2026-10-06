Olde Thyme Herb Fair & Harvest Festival coming this weekend

This weekend is the 18th Annual Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair & Harvest Celebration, running Friday through Sunday October 9, 10, 11 , each day from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Enjoy the fall harvest along with the 150+ artisans, craftspeople, antiques, fall harvest decorations, herbs, and herbal products, locally produced and from-scratch foods, and try your hand at shooting the always popular pumpkin cannon.

Erwin Farms is Located in the heart of the Wheat Ridge Amish community.at 817 Tater Ridge Road in West Union.

For more information, call Kim Erwin (937) 544-8252.