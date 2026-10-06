Officials Appreciation Week set for October 4-10

News Release

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has designated the week of October 4-10 as Fall Sports Officials Appreciation Week.

Officials Appreciation Week is part of the OHSAA’s Respect the Game program, which encourages sportsmanship among student-athletes, coaches, officials and spectators, and is held in conjunction with the National Federation of State High School Associations’ (NFHS) National High School Activities Month.

Athletic administrators are encouraged to utilize an OHSAA-provided public address script before all home games during the week and use their social media accounts to show appreciation for contest officials.

“We appreciate each and every one of the nearly 16,000 contest officials in the state of Ohio, and we are grateful for their ongoing service to Ohio’s student-athletes, coaches and member schools,” said OHSAA Director of Officiating Beau Rugg. “These individuals spend countless hours in clinics, rules meetings and professional development during the offseason, and they administer their assigned events with the highest integrity.”

Future appreciation weeks are set for January 10-16, 2027 (winter sports) and April 4-10, 2027 (spring sports).