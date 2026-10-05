Elmer Edwin “Jim” Malone, 87, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of West Union, died Wednesday, September 23, 2026. He was born July 9, 1939 in West Union in Adams County to Jessie Reed and (Elmer Malone) and was lovingly raised by his mother and grandmother. Jim earned is teaching degree from Morehead College in Kentucky and Master’s Degree from Wright State University and began a lifelong career in education.

Jim married Faye Flora shortly after college, and together they moved to Michigan, where he began his first teaching job and welcomed their first two sons, Clark and Tony. The family later returned to Dayton, where Jim joined the Dayton Public School System and welcomed their third son, Pat. Jim and Faye divorced in the mid 70’s.

Teaching was Jim’s calling. He helped direct plays with the Drama Club and took great pride in watching students bring stories to life on stage. He made a lasting impression on many students’ lives. For many summers, he managed the Meadowbrook Country Club Pool, where he made lasting friendships.

In June of 1994, Jim married Betty Jo, and he retired the following year. He enjoyed spending time with Betty Jo and their blended family and being involved in their lives. Jim loved spending time with his mother and sister, Janie, along with many friends in West Union.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother; his stepfather, Albert Richmond; and his first wife, Faye. Albert Richmond was a very influential man in Jim’s life.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Jo Malone; three children, Clark Malone, Tony (Wendy) Malone and Pat (Amanda) Malone; four grandchildren, Courtney (Raughn) Siglar, Hunter Malone, Emma Malone and James Reece Malone; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Janie (Tom) Kirker; special nephews, Adam Kirker (Meaggan Lynch) and Aaron (Danielle) Kirker; three stepchildren, Vicky Cummins (Ron Caisson), Annette (Ryan) Mansfield and Shawna (Lee) Baker;

seven step grandchildren, Zachary Smith (Susanna Sundborg), Madyllen Cummins, Makenzie (Austin) McMahan, Olivia Baker, Eva Baker, Carson Mansfield and Maxwell Mansfield; and three step greatgrandchildren.

Jim had numerous special friends and amongst them were Dick Dorton, Mac White, Joe Gustin, Millard Campbell, Gene Vogler and Dave Ahner.

The family extends special thanks to Hospice of Dayton for the compassionate care they provided during Jim’s final week. In lieu of fiowers, donations can be made to: Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton – 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the Lafferty Funeral Home, 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2026, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at LaffertyFuneralHome.com.