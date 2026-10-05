Carol Faye (Sparks) Martz, 74, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died September 27, 2026 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union. Carol was born November 10, 1951 in West Union. Carol was preceded in death by parents, Lloyd Jesse Sparks and Ruby (Moore) Sparks; son, Michael Jones; sister, Phyllis McCann Adkins; two brothers, James Sparks and Davey Sparks; brother-in-law, Richard Patrustie; and grandparents: William and Lucinda Moore.

Carol is survived by husband, Kevin Martz; one daughter, Chris (Kelly) Lucas; two step children, Craig (Erica) Martz and Holly (Matt) Edwards: two grandchildren, Ashley (Zach) Grooms and Mika Fain; four step grandchildren, Kyle Bently, Elias Martz, Blakely Martz and Grace Edwards; five great grandchildren, John Michael, Charlotte Fain, Reese Grooms, Ava Grooms and Calum Hilderbrand; two sisters, Cindy Lynch and Dianna Patrustie; and two brothers, Gary Sparks and Billy Sparks.

Carol enjoyed Bingo, flea markets and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to: 1. American Cancer Society, 2. American Heart Association, 3. Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 330, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at the Lafferty Funeral Home, 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2026, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Boyd Young will officiate.Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com.