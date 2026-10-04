Peebles man dies in September 3o accident

Staff Report

A 53-year old Peebles man lost his life in an early morning accident on September 30. According to release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who investigated the accident, the accident occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 41 in Meigs Township, Adams County (near Peebles).

The investigation by the OSHP determined that Robert Watterson, 33, of Winchester, Ohio was operating a 2025 Dodge Ram hauling a flatbed trailer. Hee C. Park, 60, of Warrenville, Illinois was operating a 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer. Both vehicles were driving eastbound on Route 32.

Lawrence E. Young, 58, of West Union, Ohio was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 southbound on Route 42with two passengers, Matthew Taylor, 53, of Peebles, Ohio and Thomas Dulaney, 43, of West Union. After evidently failing to stop at a red light on Route 32, Young’s vehicle struck the trailer being pulled by the Dodge Ram. Young’s vehicle was also then truck by Park’s Freightliner.

With the most serious injuries, Taylor was transported by EMS the to Adams County regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Young and Dulaney also were transported by EMS to ACRMC with minor injuries while Park and Watterson suffered no visible injuries in the accidents.

The OSHP also reported that the occupants of the Ford F-150 were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Assisting the OSHP at the scene were the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Peebles Fire Department and EMS, and McFarland’s Towing.