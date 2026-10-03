Senior Profile- Kyndal Alonso, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kyndal Alonso

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Ashley Alonso, Pablo Alonso

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Basketball conditioning, getting yelled at

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Scoring my first goal

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Sienna Spiro

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

13 Reasons Why

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging with my friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Rayna Beckham

FUTURE PLANS:

I want to be a cop, have kids