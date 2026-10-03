Senior Profile- Kyndal Alonso, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Kyndal Alonso
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Ashley Alonso, Pablo Alonso
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Basketball conditioning, getting yelled at
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Scoring my first goal
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Sienna Spiro
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Notebook”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
13 Reasons Why
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with my friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Red Lobster
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Rayna Beckham
FUTURE PLANS:
I want to be a cop, have kids
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