Senior Profile- Elizabeth Raines, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Elizabeth Raines

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Greg and Tami Raines

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the Gold Ball the past three seasons

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Megan Moroney

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“10 Things I Hate About You”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Outer Banks

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with my friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Taylor Swift

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a Social Studies teacher