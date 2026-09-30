Library Spotlight: Ben

Hired as a clerk in early 2021, Ben came to the Adams County Public Library (ACPL) as a frequent library patron who wanted a job where he could help people. Several years later, that goal continues to be one of the most rewarding parts of the job. In this Staff Highlight, he shares his passion for working in the library and discusses a few things patrons may not know about him.

Being surrounded by books and movies is certainly a perk of the job, but helping patrons with a wide variety of needs is what makes each day meaningful. No two days at the library are exactly alike, and patrons may not always realize that. Once the doors are unlocked, there is no telling what the day might bring.

One of Ben’s favorite parts of the job is witnessing those moments when something finally clicks for a patron. Sometimes that means helping someone remember the title or name of a book or movie that has been on the tip of his tongue. Other times, it means helping someone complete a task they thought would be difficult, only to hear, “That was way easier than I thought!” Those small moments of discovery and accomplishment make a lasting impression.

One memorable library experience involved Ben and coworker Mariah dressing up in themed costumes for Ohio Goes to the Movies at West Union High School in March 2026. Patrons were excited to take pictures with them throughout the event, creating plenty of laughs and smiles.

A library resource Ben wishes more people knew about is the ability to request materials from libraries throughout Ohio. Patrons are not limited to the books, movies, music, and other materials available at their local branch. If patrons cannot find what they are looking for, library staff may be able to help locate items through resources available across the state.

With interests ranging from science fiction and superheroes to classic films and graphic novels, Ben has plenty of favorites. Project Hail Mary, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, The Moon Is Down, Spider-Man, Superman, Star Wars, and The Princess Bride are among the favorites. Most recently, he watched Coyote vs. Acme and appreciates its humor. He has also been reading The Last Starry Night by Jamison Odone, a graphic novel biography of Vincent van Gogh, and has especially valued the artwork.

Outside the library, Ben likes finding new ways to explore and appreciate the world around him, including spending time on hiking trails, taking in new exhibits, enjoying performances, or listening to music. These interests reflect a love of creativity, the outdoors, and discovering new experiences.

Being part of the ACPL team is another rewarding part of the job. When asked what he appreciates most about working with his coworkers, Ben said: “I like having coworkers I can laugh with.” He appreciates the camaraderie that comes from working alongside people who can make even an ordinary day a little brighter. Whether they help patrons, prepare for programs, or simply share a laugh during the workday, those connections make being part of the team especially important.