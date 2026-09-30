24th Annual SATH Radio-A-Thon coming October 19

News Release

SATH proudly announces the generous donation of airtime by radio stations C-103 in West Union, 99.5 in Georgetown and Good Guys Radio/TV on Monday, October 19 from 6 – 10 p.m. The 24th Annual Radio-A-Thon will take place at the C-103/99.5 radio station in West Union.

SATH will be broadcasting live and accepting pledges for SATH and KAMP DOVETAIL. Tune in to C-103, 99.5 “The Edge” and Good Guys Radio/TV for information concerning the radio-a-thon, upcoming SATH events and the latest progress on KAMP. During the evening we will have parents and guests sharing what the SATH program has meant to their child.

If you wish to make a pledge prior to the Radio-a-Thon you may do so by calling Linda Allen, at (937) 366-6657. Your pledge will be announced on the radio.

To make a pledge on the air, call at 1-800-326-9722 or (937) 544-9722 on October 19 beginning at 6 p.m. or stop by the C-103 Radio Station during the Radio-A-Thon.

So be sure to tune in to C-103/99.5 The Edge or Good Guys Radio TV to listen or watch this event live.

The proceeds from this event will benefit SATH and KAMP DOVETAIL.