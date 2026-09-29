Winchester Ag Service celebrates major facility expansion

News Release

Winchester Ag Service celebrated the completion of a major expansion to its Winchester facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 22.

The multimillion-dollar project includes a new 750,000-bushel soybean facility designed to increase storage capacity, improve unloading efficiency, and better serve farmers throughout Adams County and the surrounding region.

The expansion includes a dedicated unloading pit for soybeans, allowing Winchester Ag Service to transition its existing facility to a corn-only operation. By separating corn and soybean unloading, the company expects to significantly reduce wait times and improve turnaround times for farmers delivering grain during busy harvest periods.

The investment also positions Winchester Ag to support new agricultural markets in the region. The company will provide corn and wheat to the new Nestlé Purina pet food facility

while continuing to grow the containerized soybean export program it has developed over the past several years.

The expansion is also expected to create five new jobs at Winchester Ag Service. Individuals interested in employment opportunities are encouraged to contact Winchester Ag Service directly to obtain an application.

“This expansion is an important investment not only for Winchester Ag Service, but to our local farmers and the entire region,” said Paul Worley, Director of the Adams County Economic Development Office. “It means more capacity, faster service for our farmers, access to growing markets, and new jobs right here in Adams County. These are exactly the types of private investments that help strengthen our local economy.”

The project represents another significant private investment in the Winchester area and strengthens the agricultural infrastructure serving farmers across southern Ohio.

Members of the community, local farmers, business leaders, and regional partners were invited to attend the ribbon cutting and learn more about the expanded facility