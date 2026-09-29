‘Spooktacular Halloween Party’ coming to Senior Center October 29

By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Make plans to join us for a free “Spooktacular Halloween Party” for seniors! Thursday, October 29 here at the Senior Center starting at 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments, costume contest, interactive themed games, wooden pumpkin painting and fun and fellowship. See our flyer on Facebook for more details.

If you have wanted to start walking or wanted to hike to many trails in our area or just get outside for the coming beautiful Fall Foliage beginning soon, how about signing up for the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition’s fund raiser, Hike for Health starting October 1? This could be your start to creating a habit!

The goal is 30 miles in 30 days, anywhere you want to walk/hike. You can walk a mile a day or pick a weekend and walk/hike a trail and spend the day in nature. Registration is $25.00 per person and you will receive a free t-shirt and once you submit your completed log with all 30 miles, you will be entered to win a gift certificate to one of our many great local restaurants.

Registrations for getting a t-shirt are due by October 1 and you can submit them to Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. at 10835 State Route 41 S., West Union, Ohio 45693. Please make checks payable to Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition.

Flyer and walking/hiking log are available on the Coalition’s and our Facebook pages or stop by our agency to obtain one.

The really awesome part is that on October 30 you can hand in your log at the American Discovery Trail Celebration starting at 1 Simmons Avenue, Peebles, Ohio. The purpose of this event is to commemorate the American Discovery Trail and the Buckeye Trail passing through Peebles, making history. Stay tuned to our Facebook pages for more details on this event.

More information about the American Discovery Trail go to: discoverytrail.org.

The Adams County Health Department is having a Winter Clothing and Pet Food Drive through October 9 to help keep families and pets warm this winter. Any new or gently used and washed winter items include: coats, jackets, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets, sweaters & sweatshirts. New, unopened bras and underwear. Pet supplies include: dry or canned dog or cat food, pet treats, and pet blankets. New pet toys and unopened pet supplies. Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 560 Rice Drive in West Union. For more information, please call Lexi Sullender at 937-544-5547 Ext. 111. Thank you.

The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) is hosting a free Medicare Checkup Event here at the Adams County Senior Citizens office on October 21 by appointment only by calling us at (937) 544-3979.

· Review and compare 2026 Part D plans

· Review and compare Medicare Advantage

· Learn ways to safe on Rx and Medicare costs

For additional information or questions, please call OSHIIP at 800-686-1578.

Just A Thought: “Laughter is the most inexpensive and most effective wonder drug. Laughter is a universal medicine.” ~Bertrand Russell