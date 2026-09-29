PHS grad completes first race since July 2026 injury

Submitted News

On Saturday, September 26, the Adams County Regional Medical Center’s (ACRMC) Auxiliary team hosted its annual 5K Family Fun Run at the hospital’s main location in Seaman, Ohio.

More than 50 participants and spectators attended the 2026 race, which welcomed people of various ages and athletic abilities, which included runners, walkers and even a few canine participants. Several competing athletes ran/walked in honor of health-related causes, such as Type 1 diabetes, suicide awareness, and in one instance, physical recovery.

One such contender was Hayden Crum, a 2023 graduate of Peebles High School and member of the Crum Farms family. Crum was training for an ultra-marathon when he experienced a life-changing accident over the summer. In July, Crum suffered a critical fall from his drone trailer, sustaining three skull fractures, two brain bleeds and a fractured L2 vertebrae injury in his spine that affected his legs and resulted in paralysis from the waist down.

“Before my accident, I had been training for an ultra-marathon and even did the Flying Pig Marathon back in May. I’m a really big running advocate but had my accident on July 24,” said Crum. “Today, I’m two months out, and I am constantly getting better and regaining my strength. From my waist to my knees, those muscles are coming back. But because I can’t yet walk miles, I’ve been ‘rolling’ miles.”

This being his first race since the incident, Crum completed the majority of the race in his wheelchair with no assistance from others. The final 30 feet before the finish line he managed to finish the race on foot aided only by his walker, a true testament of his commitment to recovery. Friends, family and community members turned out to race alongside Crum or to just cheer him on for his final steps.

ACRMC Auxiliary President and Crum’s great-great-aunt, Jude Endicott, says of the occasion, “We are really proud of him today for coming and doing the 5k. He did [the race] in the wheelchair most of the way, but the final few feet he completed with his walker. We are just so pleased that he can walk today.”

The official 5K race winners include: Men’s Division: Ryan Mack (First Place), Wade Evans (Second Place), Alan McCoy and Jacob Willoughby (Third Place); Women’s Division: Sherri Kennedy (First Place), Kelly Boeger (Second Place), Kristina Crawford (Third Place); Children’s Division: Josiah Trefz (First Place).

ACRMC offers its complete congratulations and appreciation to this year’s race winners and all participants who came out and performed. The annual 5K event helps to raise crucial funds to provide healthcare resources and aid for many within the Adams County and local communities. Here’s to all of the real racing heroes.