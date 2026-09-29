Health Department holding clothing, pet food drive

The Adams County Health Department is sponsoring a winter clothing and pet food drive to help keep families and pets warm this winter.

With temperatures soon to drop, many individuals, their families, and pets will struggle to stay warm and well-fed. The Health Department is collecting the following items.

Winter Clothing:

– Coats and jackets

-Hats, gloves and scarves

– Socks

-Blankets

-Sweaters and Sweatshirts

– Long-sleeved shirts

-Shoes

– New, unopened underwear

– New, unopened bras

Pet Supplies:

– Dry and canned dog food

– Dry and canned cat food

– Pet treats

– New pet toys

– Unopened pet supplies

All clothing items must be either new or gently used and if gently used, please clean before donating.

The drive runs through October 9 and donations can be made Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., located at 560 Rice Drive in West Union.

For more information, call (937) 544-5547, ext. 111.