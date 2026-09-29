Dennis William Juelfs, 94, of Milford, passed away on September 27, 2026 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

Denny was born on August 3, 1932 in Sidney, Nebraska. He grew up in Potter, Nebraska. After graduating from Potter High School, Denny served in the US Army during the Korean War, from January 1953, to December 1954.

Denny earned his pre-agriculture degree from Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, and farmed from 1957-1969. On June 25, 1966, Denny married Ingrid Carlson.

Denny and Ingrid moved to Ohio to be near Ingrid’s family. Ingrid taught school, Denny drove a milk route, and together they offered a helping hand to others. They settled in Milford. The couple loved to give and countless people were blessed by their kindly interest, in person and by mail.

Those who knew Denny well, knew that the person he loved most of all was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. When he was a young man, Denny heard the gospel message and prayed to receive Christ as his personal Savior. Denny and Ingrid served the Lord together for many years and then as a widower, Denny continued. His prayer ministry was extensive, eternity alone will reveal the full results of his faithfulness to pray for others.

Denny is survived by his sisters Joyce Soderholm, Janice Hueftle, and Atril Hayes; his brother-in-law Paul Carlson; and his sister-in-law Carla Carlson; his many nieces and nephews; his great nieces and nephews; and many friends. Denny was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Ingrid Juelfs; and by his brothers, Bruce Juelfs, Stanley Juelfs, Lloyd Allen Juelfs and Rodney Juelfs.

Funeral services for Denny Juelfs will be held at Batavia Baptist Temple in Batavia, Ohio, on Monday, October 5. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. A private burial service will be held in Winchester, Ohio for family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Batavia Baptist Temple.