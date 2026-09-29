Adams County students explore STEM opportunities at Science Alliance

Submitted News

Adams County students had the opportunity to take learning beyond the classroom on Wednesday, September 23 as they attended the 2026 Science Alliance in Piketon, Ohio.

Students from Adams County Christian School, Peebles High School, and West Union High School participated in the event, connecting classroom learning with real-world applications in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

During the Science Alliance, students learned about the history of the A-Plant and the scientific and technological work taking place at the site. They also heard from representatives from area businesses and colleges about STEM careers, educational opportunities, and pathways available to students.

Through partnerships with The GRIT Project, Adams County schools become aware of opportunities like the Science Alliance and are able to connect their students with experiences that expand learning beyond the classroom. These experiences give students the chance to explore careers, meet professionals, and see how the skills they are developing in school can be applied in the real world.

The day also brought an exciting accomplishment for Adams County. Adams County Christian School was named the 2026 Science Alliance Smackdown Champions. Congratulations to the students and staff of ACCS on this outstanding achievement!

The Science Alliance was a great day of learning, exploration, competition, and career discovery and another opportunity for Adams County students to see what is possible for their future.