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Marriage Licenses

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September 4-11, 2026

Robert Earl Gunkel, 57, Blue Creek, Ohio to Jeannie Renee Carson, 58, Blue Creek, Ohio

Aaron Keith Campbell, 26, Manchester, Ohio to Jessica Juanita Reed, 28, Manchester, Ohio

Alexander Lee Jones, 22, Waverly, Ohio to Anna Elizabeth McElwee, 24, Latham, Ohio

Kameron Austin Wolke, 25, Peebles, Ohio to Sophie Megan Helms, 24, Peebles, Ohio

Steven Thomas Runyan, 25, Seaman, Ohio to Savannah Jo Weakley, 24, Seaman, Ohio

Hunter Dakota Johnson, 23, Peebles, Ohio to Heidi Nicole Price, 24, West Union, Ohio

Dawson Decker, 22, Peebles, Ohio to Jade Mullen, 28, Peebles, Ohio

Aaron Mathew Walters, 23, Manchester, Ohio to Kyla Elaine Stockdale, 23, Manchester, Ohio

September 11-18, 2026

Gideon Wayne Bailey, 30, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to Olivia Faith Anderson, 26, Winchester, Ohio

Bryce Matthew Thompson, 21, Manchester, Ohio to Kyra Breeann Roos, 21, Amelia, Ohio

Chad Eugene Taylor, 50, West Union, Ohio to Bambi Renee Jones, 49, West Union, Ohio

John K. Clark, Jr., 53, Leesburg, Ohio to Nicole Dawn Atkins, 42, Seaman, Ohio

Trevor Jordan Short, 23, West Union, Ohio to Kendyl Grace Taylor, 23, WEst Union, Ohio

Zachary Wayne Price, 27, West Union, Ohio to Nataley Sue Lannigan, 26, West Union, Ohio

September 18-25, 2026

Garrett Cole Richter, 21, Stout, Ohio to Kayla Meschelle Garland, 21, Stout, Ohio

David Jacob Bolt, 27, West Union, Ohio to Amber Paulina Bolen, 24, West Union, Ohio

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