Marriage Licenses

September 4-11, 2026
Robert Earl Gunkel, 57, Blue Creek, Ohio to Jeannie Renee Carson, 58, Blue Creek, Ohio
Aaron Keith Campbell, 26, Manchester, Ohio to Jessica Juanita Reed, 28, Manchester, Ohio
Alexander Lee Jones, 22, Waverly, Ohio to Anna Elizabeth McElwee, 24, Latham, Ohio
Kameron Austin Wolke, 25, Peebles, Ohio to Sophie Megan Helms, 24, Peebles, Ohio
Steven Thomas Runyan, 25, Seaman, Ohio to Savannah Jo Weakley, 24, Seaman, Ohio
Hunter Dakota Johnson, 23, Peebles, Ohio to Heidi Nicole Price, 24, West Union, Ohio
Dawson Decker, 22, Peebles, Ohio to Jade Mullen, 28, Peebles, Ohio
Aaron Mathew Walters, 23, Manchester, Ohio to Kyla Elaine Stockdale, 23, Manchester, Ohio
September 11-18, 2026
Gideon Wayne Bailey, 30, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to Olivia Faith Anderson, 26, Winchester, Ohio
Bryce Matthew Thompson, 21, Manchester, Ohio to Kyra Breeann Roos, 21, Amelia, Ohio
Chad Eugene Taylor, 50, West Union, Ohio to Bambi Renee Jones, 49, West Union, Ohio
John K. Clark, Jr., 53, Leesburg, Ohio to Nicole Dawn Atkins, 42, Seaman, Ohio
Trevor Jordan Short, 23, West Union, Ohio to Kendyl Grace Taylor, 23, WEst Union, Ohio
Zachary Wayne Price, 27, West Union, Ohio to Nataley Sue Lannigan, 26, West Union, Ohio
September 18-25, 2026
Garrett Cole Richter, 21, Stout, Ohio to Kayla Meschelle Garland, 21, Stout, Ohio
David Jacob Bolt, 27, West Union, Ohio to Amber Paulina Bolen, 24, West Union, Ohio
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