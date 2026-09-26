SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Morgan Wheeler
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Adam and Nichelle Wheeler
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making friends and all the memories
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the gold ball the last three years
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Megan Moroney
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“10 Things I Hate About You”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Summer I Turned Pretty
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My parents
FUTURE PLANS:
Become an elementary teacher
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