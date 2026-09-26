SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Morgan Wheeler

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Adam and Nichelle Wheeler

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making friends and all the memories

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the gold ball the last three years

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Megan Moroney

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“10 Things I Hate About You”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Summer I Turned Pretty

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with my friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

My parents

FUTURE PLANS:

Become an elementary teacher