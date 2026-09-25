Sue Ella McGovney, age 76, of Amelia, Ohio, and formerly of Adams County, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Sue was born May 17, 1950, in Peebles, Ohio, to Kenneth Edward Fristoe and Wava Wilman Fristoe. She graduated from Peebles High School in 1968 and continued her education at Morehead State University, earning a degree in elementary education in 1971. She later earned a Master of Education degree from the College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati.

On December 19, 1970, Sue married Charles Hugh McGovney, a pharmacist who spent his entire career at Blake’s Pharmacy. Sue and Hugh shared 47 years of marriage until his death on January 19, 2018.

Sue devoted much of her life to education and the community she called home. She taught elementary school in the Adams County Ohio Valley School District for 35 years, touching the lives of generations of students and families. Her commitment to education continued beyond the classroom through her service on the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees, where she also served for a time as president.

Sue never forgot her Adams County roots. She believed deeply in the importance of education, community, and giving back.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hugh McGovney, and her parents, Kenneth Edward and Wava Wilman Fristoe.

Sue is survived by her brother, Randy Fristoe (Stella) of Peebles; nieces Lisa Habiger of St. Louis, Missouri, and Jodi Sewell of Denver, Colorado; nephew Brian Fristoe; and many friends, former students, and others whose lives she touched through her years of teaching and community service. She is also survived by Elizabeth “Beth” Macdonald, a friend who provided special support and care in recent years.

In accordance with Sue’s wishes, she will be cremated, and no funeral or memorial service will be held. She will be laid to rest beside Hugh at West Union Cemetery in Adams County.