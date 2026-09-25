Library Spotlight: Megan

For the past five years, Megan has been a wonderful member of the Adams County Public Library team. As a Library Assistant and Programmer at the Manchester Library, she helps patrons find the resources they need while creating programs and activities that encourage learning, creativity, and a love of reading.

Megan was first drawn to the library by a desire to help people develop or continue their enjoyment of reading. That goal remains an important part of her work and is rewarding, especially when working with children.

One of her favorite parts of the job is seeing children become excited about books and crafts. Library programs provide children with opportunities to explore new topics, use their creativity, and connect what they are learning with engaging activities.

“I enjoy seeing children get excited over books and their crafts,” she said.

Programming can come with unexpected challenges. Not every activity goes exactly as planned, but Megan learns from those experiences and improves future events and programs. Being willing to adapt is an important part of creating programs that meet the community’s needs and interests.

One particularly unforgettable experience was the Manchester Library’s dinosaur dig activity during the Summer Reading Program. The event allowed participants to explore and learn about dinosaurs through an interactive experience, and it was clear they liked getting involved.

“The dinosaur dig activity was a memorable moment. The participants seemed to enjoy a more hands-on activity,” she said.

Helping patrons is another rewarding aspect of working at the library. Megan has a soft spot for assisting and connecting people with what they need, including finding books, locating information, or discovering a resource they did not know was available.

The library’s Beyond Books collection has many resources Megan wants everyone to know more about. The collection offers a variety of items for patrons to learn, explore, and participate in experiences beyond traditional books and media. Patrons can check out a variety of items, including Peppa and Paw Patrol phonics kits, ghost hunting equipment, pickleball supplies, and more. These resources are another way the library meets the diverse interests and community needs.

Outside of the library, Megan has a unique collection of seashells that coworkers and patrons may not know about. She is also fond of listening to music, watching movies, and reading books. When it comes to Megan’s personal favorites, she prefers reading books such as City of the Lost by Kelley Armstrong and Abandoned Ohio by Glenn Morris. Her favorite movies include Backdraft and Armageddon. More recently, she liked reading Secrets of the Apple Tree by Carron Brown and watching Project Hail Mary.

Megan wants patrons to know that the Adams County Public Library is more than just a place to find books. The library provides patrons with a variety of services and resources in one convenient location, making it easier for community members to accomplish their everyday tasks without having to travel far.

“My favorite thing about being part of the Adams County Public Library team is providing various services and resources to the community in one place,” she said.

Through assisting patrons, developing and hosting programs, and encouraging children to explore books and hands-on learning, Megan always offers a helping hand and serves the community with a smile.