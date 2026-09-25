Apply now for Southern State’s Practical Nursing Program Applications Due October 31

Press Release

Time is running out for individuals interested in beginning a career in nursing through Southern State Community College’s Practical Nursing (PN) program. Applications are being accepted through October 31, 2026, for the Spring 2027 cohort, with classes beginning in January.

Designed as a direct pathway into the healthcare workforce, the program prepares students for practical nursing licensure and employment in settings throughout the region. Students develop clinical judgment, technical skills, and confidence through classroom instruction, simulation, and hands-on clinical experiences.

With the October 31 application deadline quickly approaching, prospective students are encouraged to start the application process now. Applicants must complete certain prerequisites and pre-entrance testing requirements, so applying early allows time to complete all required steps before the deadline.

“Meeting the healthcare needs of our communities starts with preparing nurses who are ready to contribute,” said Dr. Abby Storrs, Director of Nursing at Southern State Community College. “Our Practical Nursing program combines strong classroom preparation with hands-on lab, simulation, and clinical experiences. Students can prepare to enter the workforce as LPNs and continue their education through Southern State’s stackable pathway toward becoming a registered nurse.”

Southern State’s Practical Nursing program offers:

Fully approved curriculum by the Ohio Board of Nursing

Experienced faculty with real-world nursing backgrounds

Hands-on simulation and clinical experiences with regional healthcare partners

Strong NCLEX-PN pass rates

Stackable pathways to Southern State’s Associate Degree Nursing program

Affordable tuition and financial aid options

Whether you are a recent high school graduate, considering a career change, or looking to re-enter the workforce, Southern State’s Practical Nursing program can provide the education and support needed to take the next step toward a rewarding career in healthcare.

Full application details, prerequisites, pre-entrance testing requirements, and program information are available at https://www.sscc.edu/academics/certificate/practical-nursing.shtml.

For guidance with the application and admission process, contact Betty Cole, Southern State’s Health Sciences Navigator, at [email protected] or (937) 393-3431, Ext. 2640.

Applications must be submitted by October 31, 2026, for the January 2027 cohort.