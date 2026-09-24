Common Pleas Court releases August report

August 2026

Felony Arraignments: 11

Felony Sentencings: 17

Felony Trials: 0

On Friday, August 7, 2026, at 10a.m., Laura Black, age 40, was sentenced in case CRI 20240013 following a revocation of her Community Control. Laura Black having previously been convicted of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2913.02A1. Laura Black was sentenced to ten (10) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

On Monday, August 10, 2026, at 12 p.m., Hunter Domingue, age 22, was sentenced in case CRI 20250123 following a voluntary plea of guilty to two counts of Endangering Children, felonies of the second degree, in violation of ORC 2919.22B2. Hunter Domingue was sentenced to a stipulated prison term of eight (8) to ten and a half (10.5) years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Additionally, Domingue is ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 1 p.m., Drew Baker, age 36, was sentenced in case CRI 20240178 following a revocation of his Community Control. Drew Baker having previously been convicted of Improper Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2923.16B, Obstructing Official Business, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation ORC 2921.31A, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2925.11A. Drew Baker was sentenced to forty-five (45) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 12:30 p.m., Tabatha Gardner, age 39, was sentenced in case number CRI 20250114 following a voluntary plea of guilty to the Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, in violation of ORC 2925.11A. Tabatha Gardner was sentenced to seven (7) to ten and a half (10.5) years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. It is further ordered that Gardner shall pay a fine of $1,680.