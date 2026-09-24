Candidate Profile: Ariana Norris, Adams County Prosecutor

By Sherry Larson

“The law is apolitical – it doesn’t care who you are – it doesn’t care what party you are,” said Adams County Prosecutor Ariana Bowles Norris, the Republican candidate running to win her appointed seat – a vacancy she filled in April 2026. Norris is committed to enforcing the law fairly.

The prosecutorial position was a quick handoff to Norris, who previously served as Chief Juvenile Prosecutor in the Adams County Office, and she was ready to take on the challenge.

Norris earned her bachelor’s degree from Ohio University, her Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, and a Master of Business Administration focused on cybersecurity and cybercrime from Northern Kentucky University.

Following graduation from law school, Norris worked for the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office for a short time. She relocated and started a private practice focusing on elder care law. After COVID, she served as an Assistant Prosecutor in Allen County, where she gained much-valued courtroom experience.

“This is home,” said Norris when talking about returning to Adams for the Chief Juvenile Prosecutor’s position in 2023. Norris and her husband were intentional about that decision, and he supported her aspiration to become a judge someday. When the County Commissioners appointed Norris to the prosecutor’s position in April, she knew that this would be a natural progression in that direction.

“The prosecutor’s job is not a stepping-stone for me to go to some big city,” Norris said. “I care so deeply for this county – I made it a conscious effort to move back. My husband has made this his home. We love it here – my career trajectory is going to stay here!”

Norris appreciates the prosecutorial staff’s efforts in helping her through this transition and in welcoming a new attorney. She’s thankful for the Republican Party’s support and especially the community’s embrace of her campaign.

Voters have seen Norris in parades and at events all summer long, and she will continue into the fall festivals. She shared that the amount of support she has received has been overwhelming and humbling. I see my signs in yards – it’s so sweet – it makes me happy every time I see one.”

The prosecutor’s office handles criminal cases, but Norris notes, “It’s not just crime.” She explained the civil aspects of the job – reviewing contracts and the like, which she also enjoys.

Norris is also involved in the community. She’s a member of the Adams County Youth Prevention Coalition, a graduate of Leadership Adams 2026, the Adams County Medical Foundation Board, and a member of the Ohio Controlled Substances Advisory Committee.

Norris realizes the hardships and stress that can come with the job and maintains a strict work-life balance. “It’s not a 9-to-5 job – crime determines,” she said. She emphasized a healthy respect for oneself and the job. You wouldn’t survive if you didn’t take care of your mental health – take care of yourself and respect the job.”

Norris looks forward to a continued positive campaign and regards her Independent opponent, Attorney D.J. Osborne. She said, “He and I work well together.”

At the end of the day – it’s about serving Adams County. Norris said, “I like people – I mean that’s the whole point of having the job. If you don’t love it, it’s not feasible. She continued, “ Adams County is wonderful – our people are wonderful. As much as this job is trauma-filled – this job is wonderful, and it is a privilege to have this job.” Norris was adamant and said, “You cannot do it unless you are all in – no way!”