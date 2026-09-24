Best of the Best draws hundreds to celebrate Adams County businesses

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By Thursday evening, September 17, The Willow Event Center was no longer simply an event venue. Nearly 30 vendors had transformed the space into a cross-section of Adams County itself.

There were appetizers being passed across tables, desserts waiting to be sampled and cups of coffee and specialty drinks in the hands of voters. Local business owners stood behind displays talking with longtime customers and introducing themselves to new ones. Music carried across the room as people moved from table to table, stopping for a sample, entering a giveaway or discovering a business they had never visited before.

And somewhere among the conversations, food and music, ballots were being marked.

Hundreds gathered September 17 for the Adams County Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 Best of the Best, an evening that placed local businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals at the center of attention and gave the community the final say in who would take home honors in 10 categories.

What unfolded was as much a showcase of Adams County’s business community as it was an awards competition.

The road to Best of the Best began well before the doors opened Thursday. Community nominations determined which businesses and individuals advanced as finalists, creating a field that included restaurants, retailers, healthcare providers, photographers, real estate professionals, attractions and entrepreneurs. At the event, the decision shifted back to the public as attendees cast the ballots that determined the winners.

In the Best Local Attraction category, Erwin’s Farm and Corn Maze took home the honor over fellow finalists Family Traditions Animal Adventure and Miller’s Furniture, Bakery and Bulk Foods. Smile Designs of Southern Ohio was selected Best Dentist, with Naylor Orthodontics and HealthSource of Ohio also reaching the finals.

The Best Realtor competition brought together Shandra Havens Irwin, Heather Abbott and Amanda Fite, with Amanda Fite receiving the 2026 title.

Some of the most immediate competition could be tasted.

The aroma of coffee and specialty drinks was part of the evening as The Precinct, The Narrative and Mama’s Coffee House competed for Best Coffee/Specialty Drink. Attendees made the final call, awarding the honor to The Narrative.

Dessert brought another trio of local businesses before voters. What the Crumb, McCann 1901 Farms and MM Food Service competed for Best Dessert, with McCann 1901 Farms emerging as the winner.

The appetizer competition offered voters another chance to judge with their taste buds. Sunset Bowling Alley, Murphin Ridge Inn and Abby’s Place entered the evening as finalists, and Abby’s Place finished the night with the Best Appetizers title.

The competition extended well beyond food.

937 Detailing was selected Best Car Wash/Car Detailer from a finalist field that also included Sarah Jones and Kenzie Rowland. Amy Hoop Photography earned Best Photographer, competing with Johnakay Photography and Madyson Payton Photography.

In Best Custom Apparel, James & Mason Designs, Stone Works and Hometown Tan & Plaid & Pearls Boutique represented three local approaches to custom products and retail. When the ballots were counted, Hometown Tan & Plaid & Pearls Boutique received the honor.

Even the evening’s soundtrack became part of the competition. MCFUR Entertainment: DJ Services and Turnt Up Entertainment brought the entertainment category to life, with Turnt Up Entertainment ultimately earning the title of Best DJ.

Yet the names on the awards told only part of Thursday night’s story.

Around the finalists were nearly 30 vendors representing businesses and organizations from across the area. For several hours, attendees could move through a room filled with the people behind the storefronts, services and organizations they see every day.

That interaction was intentional.

Best of the Best was designed to turn recognition into experience. Instead of asking the public only to vote for a name, the event created a setting where people could taste a product, ask a question, meet an owner, pick up a business card or learn that a service they had been looking for was available close to home.

For a small business, one conversation can become a customer. For a resident, one stop at an unfamiliar table can become a new place to eat, shop or do business.

“An award is something a business can take home and be proud of, but the connections happening throughout the room are just as important,” said Jason Francis, Chairman of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees. “You had hundreds of people experiencing local businesses in one evening. They were tasting their food, meeting their owners and learning what is available in their own community. That is what we wanted Best of the Best to accomplish.”

The range of finalists also illustrated how broad the definition of “local business” has become in Adams County. A farm attraction shared the spotlight with healthcare providers. Independent photographers and detailers were recognized alongside restaurants, retailers and real estate professionals. Some finalists represented established organizations; others represented entrepreneurs building a business around an individual skill or idea.

Together, they offered a snapshot of an economy that is often measured in statistics but experienced much more personally—in the places residents eat, the professionals they call, the shops they visit and the people they choose to do business with.

The event itself depended on that same local network.

Sponsors for the 2026 Best of the Best included The Willow Event Center, Hospice of Hope, Safeway Driver Training Academy, Reset Business Consulting, Barbara Moore Holt for Judge, Ariana Norris for Prosecutor, Winchester Carpet Outlet, Wilson Realtors – Abby Nichols, Kelly Jones for Commissioner, Hair Thyme, David Gifford for Auditor, Peebles NAPA, Lisa Rothwell for Judge, Hometown Tan & Plaid & Pearls Boutique, Obsidian Tattoo and Piercings, Wallingford Ace Hardware, A Loving Heart Home Health Care LLC, Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC), Snappy Tomato Pizza – Seaman/Maysville, OhioMeansJobs Adams Brown, Freestyle Consulting – Beth Pirtle-Frazer and C103 Country.

The Willow Event Center also served as host venue, providing the backdrop for the vendors, finalists, entertainment and crowd that filled the space Thursday evening.

Behind the scenes, Chamber board members, committee members and volunteers handled the less visible work required to move hundreds of people through the event—from registration and ticketing to distributing ballots, counting votes and keeping the evening moving.

When the final ballots had been counted, 10 winners had new titles to carry into the coming year. But nearly 30 vendors had also spent an evening face-to-face with the community, finalists had been recognized because residents put their names forward, and hundreds of people had spent several hours intentionally choosing local.

The awards identified the Best of the Best. The room showed why the event mattered.