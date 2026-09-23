Sorghum Fstival is September 26, 27

By Rachael Grove

The Arc of Appalachia is sponsoring the John Roger Simon Sorghum Festival on September 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. in West Portsmouth, Ohio. This free two-day event features live music, heritage crafts, country food, apple butter and sorghum making demonstrations.

Sorghum is a grass species related to millet and maize. Typically an annual crop that can grow up to 13 feet high, it originated in Eastern Sudan. The grain is 2-4 millimeters in diameter. According to Wikipedia, in 2023, world production of sorghum was led by the United States with 14% of the cereal crop after rice, wheat, maize and barley.

Sweet sorghum, which has a high sugar content, is used for producing syrup and was important to the sugar trade in the 19th century. Due to the price of sugar rising, the US was searching for a plant that could be produced in the northern states. Most varieties of sorghum are drought resistant, heat tolerant, nitrogen efficient, and can be grown without fertilizers. In addition, they can be grown in narrow rows which actively suppress weeds making the crop ideal for small scale farmers.

However, the process of making sorghum syrup is labor intensive. First, the canes have to be cut close to the ground using a machete-type implement. Then, the cut stalks have to be gathered and hauled to transport to a pressing site. The canes are stripped of seed heads (if still attached) and the leaves are removed before putting the canes through a press. The canes have to be hand-fed by one or more people at one end of the press while someone else at the other end of the press retrieves the pressed canes. The pressed canes, seed heads and leaves can be fed to ruminant livestock or composted and returned to the fields.

The juice that is extracted from the canes travels to a vat where it is cooked over an open fire for several hours, similar to a maple syrup production. It takes approximately 10 gallons of sorghum juice to make one gallon of syrup. Currently, less than 1 million gallons of sweet sorghum syrup is produced annually in the US. Most sorghum is grown in Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippy, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

It really is quite an interesting process to witness, and there will be demonstrations during the two day festival to observe. In addition, sorghum products will be available to purchase along with homemade apple butter made on site, as well as other food and beverages.

If you’ve never tasted or watched sorghum being made, you are in for a treat. There are also other tents and booths set up for crafts, demonstrations, music, and homemade goodies. Parking and admission is free.