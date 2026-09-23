Local Rescue Dog becomes hero

News Release

Sometimes, the dogs we rescue end up giving back in ways we never could have imagined.

The Humane Society of Adams County (HSAC) recently received an unexpected call from Dr. Meakin of Adams County Veterinary Services in West Union, Ohio. One of his patients was critically ill and in need of a blood transfusion, and the veterinary team was looking for a large, healthy dog who could serve as a blood donor.

The answer was Tatum.

One of the largest and healthiest dogs currently residing at the shelter, Tatum was selected to help. What happened next left everyone involved incredibly proud of this often-overlooked shelter resident.

Tatum handled the donation calmly and confidently from start to finish. She sat quietly while the veterinary staff collected the blood, showing a remarkable level of patience and composure.

For Tatum, it was simply another day. She had no way of knowing that the blood she donated could help give another animal a chance at life.

For the veterinary team and the shelter staff, however, it was a powerful reminder of just how special rescue dogs can be.

“Tatum was absolutely amazing,” shelter staff explained. “She was so calm and cooperative throughout the entire process. We were incredibly proud of her.”

The shelter is also grateful to Dr. Meakin and the staff at Adams County Veterinary Services for reaching out when a critical need arose and for continuing to trust the rescue and its residents when help is needed.

This experience represents something at the very heart of animal rescue: saving lives doesn’t always end with the rescue itself.

Sometimes, a dog who was once in need of saving goes on to help save someone else.

And Tatum isn’t just a blood donor. She is still waiting for someone to recognize what the shelter staff already know—that she has so much more to give.

Tatum has now spent 615 days at Adams County Humane Society. Despite all she has given, she is still waiting for her forever family.

Her story is a reminder that shelter dogs have an incredible capacity to give love, loyalty and, in Tatum’s case, even a lifesaving gift to another animal.

Tatum is ready for her next chapter. Could you be the person who finally gives her a home?

To learn more about Tatum or to donate to HSAC, please visit adamscountyanimals.org.

The Humane Society of Adams County is dedicated to providing care, protection, and second chances to animals in need while working to connect them with loving forever homes. Through the support of volunteers, donors, veterinary partners and the community, the organization continues its mission of saving and improving the lives of animals in Adams County, Ohio.