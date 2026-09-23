Changes to 2027 wild turkey hunting season proposed

News Release

The Ohio Wildlife Council received proposals for the spring 2027 wild turkey hunting dates and simplified bass fishing regulations on Wednesday, August 26. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife published a complete list of proposed rule changes, including the spring wild turkey hunting dates, at wildohio.gov on Monday, August 31.

Anyone who would like to comment on Division of Wildlife proposals can do so online at wildohio.gov until Wednesday, September 30. The proposed rules will be voted on during the Ohio Wildlife Council’s meeting on Wednesday, October 28.

Spring 2027 Wild Turkey Hunting Proposals

Like the 2026 spring season, the proposed spring wild turkey hunting seasons include separate youth dates for the south and northeast zones. The proposed spring 2027 wild turkey hunting season dates are:

• South Zone Youth: Saturday, April 17 to Sunday, April 18, 2027

• Northeast Zone Youth: Saturday, April 24 to Sunday, April 25, 2027

• South Zone: Saturday, April 24 to Sunday, May 23, 2027

• Northeast Zone: Saturday, May 1 to Sunday, May 30, 2027

Ohio’s spring turkey hunting season is split into two zones to align with the timing of turkey nesting in those regions. The south zone covers the majority of Ohio, comprising 83 counties. The northeast zone includes Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties.

Hunting hours during the youth weekends in both zones were proposed from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. In the south zone and northeast zone, hunting hours for the first nine days of each season were proposed to be from 30 minutes before sunrise until noon, with hours for the remainder of the season from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.

Fishing Regulations

The Ohio Wildlife Council received a proposal to remove many site-specific length restrictions and daily bag limits for largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and spotted bass. The proposal is intended to simplify fishing regulations for Ohio’s anglers after Division of Wildlife surveys revealed the site-specific regulations were not creating larger bass. Under the proposal, most waterbodies with site-specific bass regulations would fall under the statewide limit of five bass and minimum length of 12 inches.

In addition, it was proposed to remove the daily limit and 9-inch minimum length requirement for crappies at Hoover Reservoir.

If approved, the fishing regulation changes would take effect March 1, 2027.

Finally, the wildlife council received a proposal that would provide an online game check option for river otter trapping. If approved, that goes into effect November 15, 2026.

The Ohio Wildlife Council approves all Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals interested in providing comments are asked to call (614) 265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting to register. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.