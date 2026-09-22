By Sherry Larson

“It’s really a story about people who live here – who are they?” stated Candee Basford. She wants to introduce you to your neighbors – life as art – through The Adams County Know-How Project. Basford is not sure where it will lead, but as is her experience in life – you must get started somewhere!

Basford is an Adams County native, artist, activist, speaker, and educator. She lives in Seaman, Ohio, with her husband, Gary. They have three grown children, Josh, Katie, and Megan.

Inspired by her mother, Nellie Presley Truitt, a woman who genuinely saw people’s worth and dreamed of elevating and sharing the skills of folks from Adams County with a Field University, Basford was emboldened to create the Know-How Project. Truitt also wrote for the Manchester Signal and worked as a grant writer focused on economic development in Adams and Brown counties. Basford hopes the project will acknowledge people’s gifts born out of necessity as well as love and tradition. “My mom wanted the skills people already had to be respected, elevated, and preserved,” she said.

Another muse of the project is Basford’s middle daughter, Katie. When Katie was diagnosed with a disability, Basford found herself in the role of activist. She said, “She awakened my sense of social justice and brought new awareness of the critical importance of relationships and community engagement.” In 2005, Basford wrote and illustrated a book, We Dance Together – A Painted Essay About My Education with Katie.

Jeffrey Fry once said, “There is a big difference between knowledge and know-how. One, gives insight to on how to do something; the other is actually being able to do it.” Basford shares this same sentiment, which is why she is directing a project celebrating the skills, resourcefulness, and resilience of the people of Adams County through photographs and stories.

Basford explains, “It’s about tacit knowledge – the knowledge people have in their hands, their head, in their body that they can do.” It’s a “know-how” gained through personal experience and intuition. This knowledge might be difficult to define and explain – the goal of the project is “making it visible.”

In her watercolor painting – The Map to Community, which is included in her book, Basford describes living in ambiguity. In learning with Katie, she discussed, “The path we seek, one of membership, respect, status, belonging, contribution, and community is unmarked.” She found comfort in a quote from Mary Catherine Bateson about the unknown – she leaned into the ambiguity rather than trying to slip into something more comfortable. When discussing the Know-How Project, Basford talked about the ambiguity of trying to find community. She said, “It’s what I’m searching for – you can’t wait on somebody else to do it, so I’m going to do it.”

The project is not geared toward tourism, profit, or marketing for any business, although Basford realizes it may generate those benefits. The Know-How project is pitched to preserve the practical life skills of Adams countians.

How can you help execute the Know-How initiative? Get out your cameras (no special talent needed) and capture folks doing what they do in life – their labors of love. Tell a story about a woodworker, caregiver, a construction worker, a momma, a musician, a painter, a mechanic, or a sewist. Discover the talents of a community member, from canning food to singing opera, foraging mushrooms, or writing a novel. You get the picture – or hopefully, you will.

Submit your photo on Facebook at The Adams County Know-How Project or email [email protected]. Please include :

• Photographer’s name

• Names of person(s) featured

• Date and location

• A brief vignette describing:

• The know-how being shown

• Who taught them or how they learned it

• Any additional story information

Each photographer or submitter is responsible for securing permission from every person featured in a photo for it to be eligible for the project.

Monetary awards will be given to selected photographs, and an exhibit will be based on the moment captured (the story within the image) and the expressive nature of the photograph relative to the work. Again – professional photography is not required.

Basford is currently researching ways to secure necessary funding to produce a high-quality printed final product. She aspires to a hard copy exhibit featuring the collected images. If you or your organization is interested in supporting this project, please get in touch with Basford at the email address above.

We all know someone with distinctive know-how. This project will be a treasured way to document a talent in time. Look through the lens of someone else’s gift. It takes all of us to build community. Don’t let your neighbors’ contributions go unmarked. As Basford said, “You make the road by walking.”