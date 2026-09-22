Southern State launches new Engineering Technology Degree this fall

News Release

The next generation of engineers, designers, innovators, and problem-solvers will have an exciting new opportunity to launch their careers this fall as Southern State Community College introduces its new Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Technology.

Designed to prepare students for some of today’s fastest-growing and most rewarding technical careers, the new degree combines hands-on learning, cutting-edge technology, real-world experience, and flexible scheduling into one affordable program that can lead directly to employment or continued study toward a bachelor’s degree.

The Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Technology courses are offered in multiple formats including face-to-face, online, and a mix between the two. Face-to-face classes will be held at Southern State’s Central Campus in Hillsboro, providing convenient options close to home.

This degree will combine the strengths of Southern State’s Mechanical Design Technology and Electro-Mechanical Technology programs into one comprehensive curriculum that better reflects today’s engineering and advanced manufacturing workforce.

From creating products in 3D and solving real engineering challenges to learning automation, electronics, project management, additive and subtractive manufacturing, and electric vehicle technologies, students will gain practical experience using the same equipment and software found in today’s engineering and manufacturing industries.

Southern State recently invested nearly $500,000 in new instructional equipment, giving students access to industry-leading technology including industrial 3D printers, PLC automation equipment, hydraulic and pneumatic training systems, semiconductor technology, EV training equipment, and upgraded engineering computer labs.

As students progress through the program, they will also have the opportunity to earn valuable industry-recognized certifications that strengthen their resumes before graduation. Certifications include Autodesk Certified User credentials in software such as AutoCAD and Fusion 360, with additional certifications planned for the future.

“Engineering technology is about creating solutions that improve the world around us,” said Associate Professor of Engineering Jim Barnett. “Our students gain the knowledge, confidence, and hands-on experience to step into exciting careers with local, regional, and Fortune 500 employers or continue their education at a four-year university through partnerships with Miami University, Franklin University, and other transfer institutions.”

Graduates will be prepared for careers in engineering technology, advanced manufacturing, process design, automation, industrial maintenance, product development, and other high-demand technical fields. For students who plan to continue their education, Southern State also offers transfer pathways that allow them to pursue a bachelor’s degree while remaining close to home.

“Whether you’re graduating from high school, changing careers, or looking to gain new technical skills, Southern State is a great place to begin,” Barnett added. “You will receive personalized instruction from experienced faculty, gain hands-on experience with industry-leading technology, earn valuable certifications, and graduate prepared for a career that’s in demand. The future of engineering is being built today, and it starts at Southern State.”

With engineering and advanced manufacturing employers across Ohio actively seeking skilled technicians, there has never been a better time to invest in a career that offers stability, innovation, and opportunity.

Students interested in enrolling in the new Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Technology are encouraged to apply now. Classes start August 24, and registration is underway. Classes are filling fast. Register today.

For more information about admissions, registration, or program requirements, please contact our Director of Enrollment Management, Jim Farmer, at [email protected] or Barnett at [email protected].