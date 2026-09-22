Seaman Fall Festival is September 23-26

Staff Report

The final local village to fill the streets with festival goers will be Seaman as the annual Seaman Fall Festival begins on Wednesday, September 23. A plethora of events and activities are planned, sure to please those people of all ages.

The Opening Ceremony on Wednesday begins at 6 p.m., followed by a concert from the North Adams High School Band, the Little Miss and Mister Contest, the Pre-Teen Contest and finally the Queen Contest.

One of the yearly highlights of the Fall Festival is the variety of tractor pulls that will this year be missing longtime supporter Ernie Butts. On Thursday at 11 a.m. will be the Lightweight and Middleweight Tractor Pulls. Friday at 10 a.m. brings the Heavyweight Tractor Pull and the Super Heavyweight Pull at 6 p.m. The Open Tractor Pull comes Saturday morning at 11 a.m. For the youngsters, the Pedal Tractor Pull will be held at :30 p.m. on Friday.

As with every local festival, musical entertainment will abound, beginning Thursday at 2:30 p.m. on the Main Stage with Chris Crothers and The Appalachian Highway Band, followed at 4 p.m. by Jesse Lyn and the Amazing TNT Band. On Friday at 5 p.m., it’s the Sundown Band on the Main Stage and then a Karaoke Contest at 8 p.m. Mark Tolle takes the stage on Saturday at noon, Satisfied at 1 p.m. and finally on Saturday at 8 p.m., it’s Hot Rod & The Fastlane.

Parades are always a big part of our local festivals and in Seaman there will be a pair, beginning with the always well-attended School Parade on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The Fall Festival Grand Parade, with Grand Marshals Johnny and Jane Brown and a “Proud To Be An American” theme, kicks off Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Floats, tractors. cars. horses, politicians, pets, first responders- expect to see them all!

A large variety of contests will be part of the Fall Festival, including: Kids Cornhole (Thursday, 3 p.m.), ACRMC 5K Run/Walk (Saturday, 8 a.m.), Baby Contest (Saturday, 10 a.m.), Wood Wheel Derby (Saturday, 3 p.m.), and 3 on 3 Basketball (Saturday, 6 p.m.).

This is only a partial listing of the events over the four days in Seaman. For the complete listing, visit the Seaman Fall Festival Facebook page.