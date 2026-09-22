North Adams soccer sweeps Ripley

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Friday night high school soccer came to Ripley High School on Friday, September 18 as the Blue Jays played host to the girls and boys squads from North Adams in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

The girls team took the pitch first and it was the visiting Lady Devils controlling the play on their way to a 3-0 clean sheet win over the host Lady Jays. The North Adams offense was provided by speedy junior Jaida Harrison, who produced a hat trick, scoring all three North Adams goals, with assists going to junior Ava Pemberton and sophomore Marnie Tolle. Junior goalie Bella Gray didn’t have a very active day between the pipes as she stopped three Ripley shots on the way to her first shutout of the 2026 season.

The Lady Devils improved to 2-6-1 on the season, 2-3 in conference play. Ripley fell to 3-5-1, 0-3 in SHAC action.

The boys contest also was dominated by the visiting Green Devils as North Adams got goals from five different players on their way to a 6-1 victory.

Senior Jayden Reckers added to his conference-leading goal total as he found the back of the net twice, with junior Jaxon Baldwin, sophomores Karson Tumbleson and Zeke Young, plus senior Jacob Thatcher all adding single goals to the Devils’ offensive show. In goal, senior Thaddeus Moore allowed the one Ripley goal while turning away four Ripley shots.

With the win, the Green Devils improved their season mark to 5-4-1, 3-2-1 in conference action, while Ripley dropped to 4-4-1, 1-3 in the conference.

The North Adams teams were back in action on Monday, traveling to Zane Trace for non-conference match ups. The North Adams boys will host Whiteoak on Wednesday, September 23 in conference play, while the girls will be on the home pitch the next day to host Piketon in a non-conference battle. The week finished on Saturday, September 26 when both squads travel to Clermont Northeastern for two more non-conference affairs.