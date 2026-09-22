Manchester Jr./Sr. High School named National Beta School of Merit

Submitted News

Manchester Local School District is proud to announce that the Junior High and High School chapters of National Beta Club is a 2025-26 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta Club. This year, 6,103 clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO, said, “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders.”

Both Mrs. Ramona Applegate (Junior Beta advisor) and Mrs. Cheri McClanahan (Senior Beta advisor) have expressed their “Greyhound Pride” for Beta Club members who collectively completed beyond the suggested required numbers of community service hours. “The efforts and continued participation of our members to serve the school community and beyond with pride sets an example for all to value being of help to others and experience the pride in a job well done,” commented to two advisors.

With more than 500,000 active members and 14,000 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills.

National Elementary Beta included grades 4-5, National Junior Beta includes grades 6-8, and national Senior Beta includes grades 9-12.