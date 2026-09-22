Dragons place second in SHAC Boys Golf

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Shortened to three rounds this year because of an earlier weather cancellation, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Golf Tournament concluded on September 17 with the final nine holes being played at Buckeye Hills.

The 2026 conference champion was never in doubt as the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs made it a three-peat in the SHAC, leading from wire-to-wire and easily outdistancing second place West Union by a final total of 42 strokes. The Mustangs were dominant in placing four golfers in the tournament’s top five finishers. The Mustangs also had a wire-to-wire individual champion Nolan Wilkin.

For runner-up West Union, a late charge by sophomore Thomas Barnhart pushed him into third place overall. After a 44 in the first round, Barnhart improved to 36 in round two and then 35 in the final round to finish at 115 overall and earn All-SHAC honors. Barnhart was joined on the All-SHAC Team (top 15 golfers) by teammates Samuel Griffis in seventh place (46-40-38-124), Alex Dillow in a tie for 10th (41-44-423-128) and senior Landon McIntosh in a 15th place tie (49-38-43-130).

Coach Michael Walls and his Peebles Indians finished third in the team standings, their best finish in over 15 years. The Tribe placed a a pair of players in the top 15- Cooper Meade finishing sixth overall (43-39-20-122) and Calen Vogler in a tie for 12th (45-39-45-129).

Coach Austin Kingsolver’s Manchester Greyhounds also placed a pair of players on the All-Conference Team, starting with Brayden Palmer in a 10th place tie (42-42-44-128) and Bryce Young in a 15th place tie (41-45-33-130).

The four county boys golf teams now slide into postseason action this week as they will compete in sectional tournament play. Peebles, North Adams and Manchester will be in Division III action on Wednesday, September 23 at the Chillicothe Jaycees, with West Union competing the same day in Division II at the Portsmouth Elks.

2026 SHAC Boys Golf Tournament

Team Standings: Lynchburg 452, West Union 494, Peebles 521, Whiteoak 527, Manchester 538, North Adams 544, Fairfield 544, Ripley 588, Eastern Brown 618, Fayetteville 631

All-Conference Team: Nolan Wilkin, Lynchburg (107); Aiden Bene, Lynchburg (114); Thomas Barnhart, West Union (115); Jackson West, Lynchburg (116); Kristian Beachy, Lynchburg (117); Cooper Meade, Peebles (122); Samuel Griffis, West Union (124); Pierce Abbott, Fairfield (125); Austin Manning, Lynchburg (127); Brayden Palmer, Manchester (128); Alex Dillow, West Union (128); Carson Hart, Whiteoak (129); Calen Vogler, Peebles (129); Blake Watson, Eastern Brown (129); Bryce Young, Manchester (130); Jake Kiley, Whiteoak (130); Landon McIntosh, West Union (130)