Cancer Center announces October closure

Staff Report

In a press release dated September 15, the Adams County Cancer Center, located at 285 Medical Center Drive in Seaman, announced that they would be shutting down their operations as of October 13, 2026.

According to the release, “The decision was not made lightly. Despite our best efforts, we can no longer sustain the practice. We understand that this news may be difficult and concerning, particularly for those who have entrusted us with their care.”

The immediate question that arises form that announcements is, what will the current Cancer Center patients do for treatment and care? The release encourages current patients to contact the Cancer Center office (937-386-0000) to determine possible routes. Medical records can also be obtained from the Cancer Center office along with assistance in arranging a referral, transferring medical information to another provider and answering the many questions that will likely arise about ongoing care.

Though the Cancer Center closure is bad news to many, good news came just a couple of days later when the Adams County Regional Medical Center announced the opening of a new Cancer Center, scheduled for early 2027.

A release from ACRMC explained, “As the Adams County Cancer Center (ACCC) prepares to close, our thoughts are with the patients, families, physicians and staff who have been impacted by this difficult news. For many years, the Cancer Center has been an important part of cancer care in our community and we are grateful for the care and compassion they have provided to so many of our friends, neighbors and loved ones.”

“We (ACRMC) also understand that patients currently receiving cancer treatment may have questions and concerns about what comes next. We want our community to know that Adams County Regional Medical Center is a separate organization from the ACCC and in response to the news of its closure, we are preparing to open a new ACRMC Cancer Center in early 2027.”

It was also announced that Dr. William Kamanda, who currently teats patients at the ACCC, will transition over to the new ACRMC Cancer Center, a move that is hoped to provided familiarity and continuity for patients and their families.

The ARCMC added, “Cancer care is deeply personal and we know how important it is for patients to receive that care close to home, surrounded by the people and community they know and trust. As we prepare to open our new Cancer Center, ACRMC is committed to building upon the tradition of compassionate, high-quality care right here in Adams County.”

More information on the new ACRMC Cancer Center will be available in the coming months.